The Apple Juice Trick For Perfectly Crusted Steaks At Your Next Barbecue

When the weather starts to warm up and the grass is ready to mow, it can only mean one thing: It's barbecue season. Yes, it's that magical time of year when you can step out of the hot kitchen and let your steaks sizzle under the sun and stars. Sure, burgers on the grill are great, but the best part of summer barbecuing is the chance to get a hard char on a good steak without worrying about filling the kitchen with smoke. If you like a nice brown crust on your meat (and really, who doesn't?), try a cool trick to make the crust even better: Coat your next round of ribeyes or strip steaks with apple juice. Thanks to the high heat from the grill, the sugar in the juice will caramelize and produce a perfectly crusted steak every time.

Adding apple juice to your steak routine is easy. In fact if you can swab barbecue sauce or spray olive oil, you've got all the skills required. The only tools and ingredients you'll need are some store-bought apple juice and either a spray bottle or a basting brush.