The Ingredient Swap Alton Brown Swears By For A Dreamy Cheesecake

If you want to try this surprising way to use cottage cheese, there are a couple of things to keep in mind. For starters, it pays to know that you can use either reduced fat or full fat cottage cheese. A reduced fat version will result in a lower calorie cheesecake, but a full fat option may be slightly richer and creamier. Reduced fat and fat free options also tend to be more liquid, which may throw off the consistency of your cheesecake, so bear this in mind if you go that route.

It also pays to know that when making this dessert, you'll beat your cottage cheese in a stand mixer, along with the sugar, for about 5 minutes before adding in the rest of your filling ingredients. You can also use a food processor or blender, which can help break up the chunky consistency of the cheese and may lead to an even creamier dessert. Then stir in the rest of your ingredients, pour it into your prebaked crust, and cook your treat as usual.