The Blender Hack That Makes Your Clafoutis Dreams Come True

When it comes to dessert, clafoutis (pronounced kla-foo-TEE) manages that tricky balance between impressive and simple. It can be adapted for seasonality or occasion and is made with mostly staple ingredients. And when whipping up clafoutis, one common appliance can make it even easier: Your blender.

Traditionally, clafoutis is made by whisking its essential ingredients by hand, but with a blender, you can incorporate all the elements more quickly and efficiently. With the blender, this step should take less than a minute at a high speed and will yield the light and frothy mixture you're looking for when creating your batter. The blender also ensures a completely homogenous mixture, and the aeration necessary for proper consistency, which is much harder to achieve by hand.

While some recipes suggest holding back on the flour until the last moments (as over-mixing any batter or dough can create a tough texture), others say you can go ahead and combine everything at once since this is such a fast process. Either way, you'll reserve the fruit for later, layering it in just before baking to create that abundantly fruity look.