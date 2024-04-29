This Is Why Aldi's Meat Is So Cheap

Aldi has long been famous for having harsh stores that boast little to no decoration. The reason Aldi eschews decorations is simple: decorations cost money. Although customers might not realize it, they are usually the ones who are paying for decorations — as well as other aspects of the shopping experience — through inflated prices.

Tom Cindel, senior member of Aldi U.S., explained this to FoodNavigator USA: "Behind the scenes of traditional grocery stores, everything you do gets added to the cost of the product. Take bags. They were never 'free.' You always paid for the bags, they were just built into the price of the foods in the stores. At Aldi, we don't do that." Aldi does the opposite, cutting costs at every opportunity so it can lower the price of its products, including meat.

Another way the store saves money is by employing a small number of people per shift. It is not uncommon for less than five employees to make up an entire shift. In competing stores, such as Walmart, the number of employees per shift is many times that number. There are many reasons why Aldi can run stores with fewer employees, including a smaller store size and a robust training program that enables all employees to perform a variety of tasks. As a result, Aldi spends significantly less on wages than competing grocery brands. These savings are reflected in the price of the company's products.