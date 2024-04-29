Why Reheating Hollandaise Sauce Can Be Such A Pain

Few sauces inspire as much dread in the hearts of both home and professional cooks as hollandaise sauce. While there is nothing quite like this silky, smooth, pale yellow sauce draped over poached eggs, it can be tricky to make and even more difficult to reheat. Classic hollandaise sauce is made by creating an emulsion of egg yolks, melted butter, and an acid to stabilize it. Typically, the egg yolks are slowly warmed in a bowl set over simmering water as drops of warm butter are added while steadily whisking to control the rate of heat. Too high a heat will split the sauce, causing the components to separate or the eggs to curdle. While reheating hollandaise is possible, the temperature of the individual ingredients can no longer be carefully controlled, so it must be done with caution.

Reheating is so tricky that many cooks and chefs recommend starting from scratch. However, reheating hollandaise is possible if done slowly, and it might require some trial and error due to differences in appliances and methods.