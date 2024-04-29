What Egg Size Are Baking Recipes Based On (And Does It Matter)?

Eggs are an essential ingredient in everything from breakfast sandwiches to a classic chocolate layer cake. But when a recipe states the number of eggs required without reference to their size, it may leave you wondering whether a medium egg will do the trick or if a jumbo egg will ruin the dish. There is a lot to know about the sizing of eggs, but the first and most important bit of information is when a baking recipe requires them, it usually means to use the large size.

Labeling an egg as "large" isn't a subjective opinion on its size. It's a regulated classification that allows consumers to better understand the size of the eggs in the carton. This is helpful when planning breakfast for guests, mapping out your holiday baking, or delving into that French meringue. It's also a way to ensure you're using the right egg for the job — or to know when you need to make adjustments if it's not.