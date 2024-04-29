The Wendy's Chili Fact You Need To Know Before Ordering

While the fast-food restaurant is open about its use of old burgers in its chili recipe, Wendy's is reluctant to reveal just how long beef can sit out before it's no longer suitable for burgers. Daily Meal reached out to a Wendy's location and found that cooked burgers under heat lamps are subject to a timer. Once that timer goes off, the burger can no longer be sold as-is (and presumably gets recycled into chili). However, Wendy's staff claimed that they were not able to provide the exact time that burgers can sit out before they get pulled from the line-up.

In the restaurant business, holding time refers to how long hot foods are subject to warming devices (such as heat lamps). In terms of quality, leaving food out for over four hours is likely to greatly compromise the flavor and texture of the item. However, food safety is an even bigger concern, especially when you consider that multiple chain restaurants have given people food poisoning throughout the years. According to the USDA, two hours is the maximum time that food can remain outside of a refrigerator. And when temperatures are higher than 90 degrees, that time limit drops to just one hour.