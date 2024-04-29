Canned Soup Is The Secret To Making The Easiest Risotto

Sit down at any fine-dining restaurant, and you're bound to find some version of risotto on the menu, likely gussied up with chanterelle mushrooms, summer truffle, spring peas, or some other elegant accent. But at its core, risotto is a humble dish similar in look and texture to rice porridge or pilaf. To make risotto, a hot broth is added — ladle by ladle — to a shallow pan of rice that bubbles away on the stovetop. This gentle cooking process allows the grains to slowly release their starch, resulting in a naturally creamy texture.

But risotto can be finicky. Not only does it take a lot of patience and babysitting to get the consistency right, but there are a number of other errors or mistakes you can make that will ruin your risotto, like over-stirring, over-toasting, or over-seasoning. That's why when making risotto at home, it never hurts to take a few shortcuts to help achieve that smooth and sensuous plate of rice. Incorporating a can of condensed cream soup along with your broth is a great way to add richness and texture to your risotto without needing to stand over the stovetop, ladling, stirring, and reducing. Instead, you can basically just "set it and forget it" and let your rice cook away unsupervised (except for the occasional stir to prevent the rice from burning or sticking). Come back a half hour later, and you'll have a beautiful pan of homemade risotto.