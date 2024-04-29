The Main Difference Between Steeping And Infusing Tea

Between timing and temperature and tallying ratios, steeping is a careful science that doesn't leave much room for innovation. Infusing, however, is a creative process that benefits from imagination. That being said, there are still some guidelines for infusing tea. First, start with fresh ingredients for your blend. A high-quality tea blend should have a strong, fragrant aroma and a noticeable flavor. If the blend smells or tastes flat, brew a different blend.

Because it's made from dry ingredients, tea has a considerably long shelf life, but if you notice mold, pests, or any other organic growth, dispose of your blend as soon as possible. Infusions are all about flavor, but avoid using too many ingredients at once. Although mixing and matching is encouraged, an exaggerated amount of ingredients prevents you from tasting them. Consider using no more than three base ingredients and two complementary ingredients. And when crafting a tea blend, avoid using overpowering flavors.

Focus on complementary ingredients that either enhance or curb each other's flavors. For example, floral blends featuring lavender or chamomile are bolstered by citrus infusions for a bright, summery beverage or sharpened with spices for a slightly less flowery taste. On the contrary, a blend of ginger, black pepper, and turmeric might be too spicy. Whether making "adult" tea, like this spiked peach herbal sweet tea, or hosting a party, brewing the perfect pot of herbs doesn't have to be daunting. As long as you get comfortable with steeping and infusing, you'll be a tea pro faster than you can say "chamomile."