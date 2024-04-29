The Biggest Mistake You're Making When Cooking Wild Salmon Vs Farmed

Though there are a bunch of types of wild-caught salmon and some are leaner than others, all of them are going to have less fat than farm-raised salmon. There's a pretty simple reason for this: Farm-raised salmon live in pens, which gives them a decidedly more sedentary lifestyle than their wild cousins. This results in higher fat content, as their muscles are underworked and the collagen in their flesh contains fewer cross-links, making their meat more tender. For purposes of cooking, this means you have more of a cushion before your salmon dries out.

Wild salmon, though, has to spend its life hunting for its food as a carnivore and thus moves around a lot. This means its muscles get a workout — to say nothing of the famous upriver swim salmon undergo to spawn. The end result is a far leaner cut of flesh that can dry out very quickly if you're not careful. In general, you want to cook wild-caught salmon to 120 degrees Fahrenheit and farm-raised to 125 degrees Fahrenheit.

If you're working from a recipe, you have to pay even closer attention. Farm-raised is the vast majority of salmon consumed around the world (around 70% of the total), and as a result, recipes are generally written for farm-raised unless otherwise specified.