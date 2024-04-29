Nope, Bug Juice Isn't Discontinued. It's Actually Still A Thing

If you grew up in the late '90s or early 2000s, you may remember drinking something called Bug Juice. It came in what looked like a mini plastic water bottle and was available in fruity flavors like "Lemony Lime" and "Fruity Punch." Given what a staple it was in many people's childhoods, it is often brought up as a forgotten food from the '90s or in conversations about 2000s nostalgia on Reddit and TikTok. But contrary to popular belief, Bug Juice isn't one of the nostalgic foods making a comeback ... because it was never discontinued.

Marketed specifically for children, the brightly colored beverage was first released in 1991 by Joseph Norton and was popular for many years. At its peak, it was the nation's top-selling fruit-flavored juice drink in convenience stores, generating $84 million in sales in 2009. Many people seem to believe that Bug Juice isn't around anymore or that it was rebranded as Tum-E Yummies or Kid's Koolers, which are similarly packaged products. But the beverage is still sold in certain areas, it just isn't as popular as it used to be.