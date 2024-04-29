Give Your Pasta The Taco Treatment For The Best Of Both Worlds

Nothing says comfort food quite like pasta. Unless, of course, there are tacos. But why decide between the two when you can combine them into one decadent dish? Although cooking can be laborious, it's ultimately about creativity and adventure, and the only thing serious about this playful marriage of culinary classics is its flavors. Taco pasta unites the quintessential ingredients of pasta with the central flavors of tacos for a Mexican-Italian masterpiece. If you're skeptical — we don't blame you, and we'll be the first to admit that taco pasta fits the bill for one of Taco Bell's zany scientist-inspired concoctions. But surprisingly, tacos and pasta have more in common than meets the eye.

From cheese and meat to herbs and spices, some of the principal ingredients in tacos are also found in many pasta recipes, which means turning your favorite pasta dish upside down by introducing it to some classic taco provisions isn't as big a departure from Italian traditions as it seems. Plus, infusing pasta with the bold, spicy flavors in tacos can add dimension and depth to a rich, creamy pasta dish. And, because both pasta and tacos are customizable, you have plenty of flavor and ingredient combinations to work with.