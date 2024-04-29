Give Your Pasta The Taco Treatment For The Best Of Both Worlds
Nothing says comfort food quite like pasta. Unless, of course, there are tacos. But why decide between the two when you can combine them into one decadent dish? Although cooking can be laborious, it's ultimately about creativity and adventure, and the only thing serious about this playful marriage of culinary classics is its flavors. Taco pasta unites the quintessential ingredients of pasta with the central flavors of tacos for a Mexican-Italian masterpiece. If you're skeptical — we don't blame you, and we'll be the first to admit that taco pasta fits the bill for one of Taco Bell's zany scientist-inspired concoctions. But surprisingly, tacos and pasta have more in common than meets the eye.
From cheese and meat to herbs and spices, some of the principal ingredients in tacos are also found in many pasta recipes, which means turning your favorite pasta dish upside down by introducing it to some classic taco provisions isn't as big a departure from Italian traditions as it seems. Plus, infusing pasta with the bold, spicy flavors in tacos can add dimension and depth to a rich, creamy pasta dish. And, because both pasta and tacos are customizable, you have plenty of flavor and ingredient combinations to work with.
The best ingredients for taco pasta
Making a dish as fun as taco pasta shouldn't be stressful, so don't drive yourself crazy trying to perfect it. As long as you have some staple pasta and taco ingredients, you'll have no trouble achieving a flavorful pot of taco pasta. Starting with one of the most important aspects of any pasta recipe — Italian, Mexican, or otherwise — the pasta shape you choose plays a key role in the overall spirit of the dish. Although the choice is ultimately yours, consider using noodles with funky shapes or ribs to let the spices and proteins cling and bury themselves into the nooks and crannies of the pasta's surface. Farfalle and fusilli are great options, but a conchiglie can act like a real taco shell. Dare we suggest taco-inspired stuffed pasta shells?
When it comes to proteins, opt for ground meat — a classic taco filling. Whether it's ground beef, turkey, or pork, ground meat helps develop that classic taco vibe. Whatever you do, don't forget to season your meat. Jalapeño powder, chili powder, smoked paprika, cumin, and allium powders make the perfect taco seasoning blend. Although pasta is often made with parmesan and mozzarella, opting for a Mexican cheese blend provides the dish with the same type of richness with a more taco-centric taste. As for the sauce, a classic tomato sauce works well, but chipotle-infused red sauce works even better.
Making a vegan taco pasta
A central ingredient in tacos, and subsequently taco pasta, is meat and cheese. However, not all flavor-fanatic foodies eat meat and dairy. But don't fret — taco pasta can be revolutionized to meet the dietary needs of anyone. When making plant-based taco pasta, turn to spicy and fragrant peppers. Diced jalapeños, serranos, and refreshing bell peppers can give your pasta that classic taco ethos without relying on meat. But what about all that ground meat talk from earlier? With a little help from tofu, you can achieve the same effect. Tofu that's been marinated in hot sauce and a taco seasoning blend can be pulverized to mimic the texture of ground meat. Of course, you can always use packaged plant-based ground meat for a shorter cooking time.
As for cheese, be generous with nutritional yeast. Thanks to its savory, cheesy taste that's closer in flavor to Mexican cheese blends than parmesan and mozzarella, you're already set up for success by dusting your taco pasta with nooch. Luckily, you can still make a spicy or garden-fresh red sauce without making any substitutes! Although it's just one of many fun recipes for Taco Tuesday, taco pasta is the most adventurous. Whether you're a pasta purist, taco titan, meat-eating maven, or a plant-based purveyor, taco pasta is for anyone craving a unique twist on two cross-cultural classics.