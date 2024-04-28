The Best Way To Freeze Canned Refried Beans

You can do a lot with a can of refried beans. If you're short on ingredients, just add a pot of rice, and you've got dinner ready in a flash — and a hefty serving of protein to boot. These incredibly versatile legumes are also right at home in a dip, tucked into nachos, or mixed with ground beef and rolled into taquitos. They often come in a 16-ounce can, however, which is more than many recipes require. But you don't have to get creative to come up with a way to use leftover canned refried beans, because they're easy to freeze and can last for a long time.

The next time you have extra refried beans on your hands, all you have to do is load them into an airtight container or freezer bag. Before you do this, first make sure that the beans are cool; if they're hot when put in the freezer, ice crystals can form, causing freezer burn and messing up the texture of the beans. Next, remove all (or as much) of the air as possible. The less air inside the container, the less chance the beans have of getting freezer burn. Adding a little olive or avocado oil to the beans before you seal the container will create a barrier between the beans and any lingering air, plus the oil will help keep the beans nice and moist when it's time to defrost. Finally, label and date the container, and put it in your freezer.