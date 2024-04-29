What Is A French Entremet (And What Goes Into One)?

In France, food is no joke. The nation's culinary standards are so revered that French bakeries are even defined by law. This culinary prowess is particularly evident in the realm of desserts. There are myriad French pastries you need to try at least once, but few are as complex as entremet.

An entremet, much like the intricate history of France itself, is a multilayered creation. There is no strict list of which sweet treat should comprise each individual layer; cookies, cakes, cream, jellies, and jams are all on the table. After these layers are assembled, the final tower should take into account both taste and texture. Then, the cake is given structure and stability when mixed with mousse, and the entire thing is given a glossy finish with glaze. Overall, an entremet represents where aesthetic appeal and full flavor completely cross paths. Still, before you try your hand at making one yourself, you need to factor in the level of baking expertise creating an entremet entails. It's a challenge worth taking on, a culinary adventure waiting to be explored.