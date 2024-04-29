Did Costco's Beloved Beef Lasagna Really Get The Death Star?

While Costco has plenty of great deals on a variety of products, plenty of members would agree that the true MVP of the franchise is the food. The in-house fresh offerings are so good Costco is cracking down on non-members eating at the food court, and this also applies to packaged food sold under the signature Kirkland name. Even if you may want to avoid Costco's Kirkland sliced turkey, the food offerings are frequently well-received. Although we can't say for sure, it seems like one of the chain's most well-known Kirkland products is possibly disappearing from store shelves after receiving the dreaded star of death.

Kirkland's Signature Beef Lasagna is no newcomer, but opinions on it vary greatly, with some customers loving it and some declaring it vastly inferior to the similar beef lasagna with Italian sausage. Whether Costco shares this sentiment is unclear, but a Redditor recently spotted the beef lasagna at a Costco (possibly in Georgia) with the 'star of death' next to its name. This star typically signifies that the product might not return, at least not at that specific location, potentially altering your shopping routine.