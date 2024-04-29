Cool Whip Is The Secret To The Best Boxed Cake Mix Cookies

Though cake mix is technically formulated for cake, if you ignore the instructions on the back of the box, it's also possible to turn it into cookies. This is because many of the ingredients in cake batter and cookie dough overlap. Both baked goods call for flour, sugar, and leavening, and all of these are found in boxed cake mix. When you make cookies out of cake mix, the most common approach is to add a certain amount of butter, oil, and eggs. While this process can certainly yield delicious cookies, you can achieve equally tasty results by using Cool Whip.

All you have to do is fold in one 8-ounce container of Cool Whip with any box of cake mix and add an egg. Once well combined, the resulting mixture will resemble the dough for crinkle cookies. After the dough is shaped and optionally covered in powdered sugar, bake it at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, and you'll be left with soft, decadent cookies with slightly crisp edges.