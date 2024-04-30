The Best Cut Of Pork To Use For Katsu, According To An Expert
Japanese pork katsu, or tonkatsu, is an irresistible, light-yet-crispy, fried pork cutlet. The magic of tonkatsu is the crunchy panko bread crumb exterior covering an unbelievably moist piece of pork. Naturally, Japanese restaurants achieve this delicate balance, but how can you do your best to recreate it at home? Luckily, Chef Makoto Okuwa of Makoto Vail in Vail, Colorado, has a few tips to take your homemade pork katsu to the next level.
Chef Makoto advises that one of the keys to a restaurant-quality tonkatsu is the cut of pork used. He suggests using pork shoulder loin, which is one cut of pork you definitely need in rotation. That's "because of the marbling of the meat, as well as the sweetness of the fat and delicious texture," Okuwa shared with Daily Meal. The amount of fat on pork shoulder loin is vital in katsu, as it gives the meat a protective layer to prevent it from drying out when fried. This keeps the meat tender and juicy, plus it lends that unique sweetness that Okuwa mentions.
Quality ingredients make a delicious pork katsu
Although katsu can be made with chicken, you'll miss out on the delicious fat marbling that Chef Makoto loves in pork shoulder loin. Opting for pork results in a dish that's not only juicier, but also offers a bolder taste. The other components of katsu are simple: panko, flour, egg, and salt and pepper. This is why the quality of your meat is so important — it's the main source of flavor. The right cut can also hold up to any rich sauces or condiments you choose to serve with it.
In addition to a quality pork shoulder loin, try to find a Japanese brand of panko as well. Japanese panko is light and flaky, a textural detail that may seem frivolous but truly makes a difference. It'll enhance your tonkatsu with that ideal airy crunch, giving it those restaurant vibes you're looking for. Serve your crispy pork tonkatsu with Japanese curry and rice or make homemade tonkatsu donburi topped with Japanese mayonnaise.