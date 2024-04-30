The Best Cut Of Pork To Use For Katsu, According To An Expert

Japanese pork katsu, or tonkatsu, is an irresistible, light-yet-crispy, fried pork cutlet. The magic of tonkatsu is the crunchy panko bread crumb exterior covering an unbelievably moist piece of pork. Naturally, Japanese restaurants achieve this delicate balance, but how can you do your best to recreate it at home? Luckily, Chef Makoto Okuwa of Makoto Vail in Vail, Colorado, has a few tips to take your homemade pork katsu to the next level.

Chef Makoto advises that one of the keys to a restaurant-quality tonkatsu is the cut of pork used. He suggests using pork shoulder loin, which is one cut of pork you definitely need in rotation. That's "because of the marbling of the meat, as well as the sweetness of the fat and delicious texture," Okuwa shared with Daily Meal. The amount of fat on pork shoulder loin is vital in katsu, as it gives the meat a protective layer to prevent it from drying out when fried. This keeps the meat tender and juicy, plus it lends that unique sweetness that Okuwa mentions.