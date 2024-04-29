Chili's Big Smasher Review: This New Burger Is A Smash Hit

McDonald's Big Mac was first served to hungry steel workers, and ever since its introduction in 1967, there have been all kinds of "big" copycat burgers from both competitors and home cooks alike. Burger King once made a royal take that was called the Big King, and Carl's Jr. went large with its own Big Carl. In 2024, Chili's is throwing its hat into the ring with its new Big Smasher burger. After positive feedback from a small hyper-market trial run, this new entrée is now ready for the "big" time. In a statement provided to The Daily Meal, Director of Culinary Operations, Brian Paquette said, "Our new Big Smasher takes the Chili's hand-smashed burger our guests already love and layers on Thousand Island, diced red onions, lettuce, pickles and American cheese, making it a more delicious version of a fast food classic, with twice the meat of a Big Mac."

Big words, big boasts, and a bigger burger — but is Chili's Big Smasher better than a Big Mac? I recently visited Chili's HQ in Dallas, and not only got a sneak peek of the burger, but even strapped on a black chef coat and made one for myself in its test kitchen. I guess my chew and review will be a judgment of my own culinary skills, and is based on the burger's flavor, Big Mac-ness, value, and overall lovability.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.