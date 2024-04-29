The 4 Expert-Recommended Tools You Need For Making Your Own Candy

Depending on what kind of candy you're making, there might be some other tools to invest in, too. Mika Shino says of her own candies, "The kind I make is rice starch-based, not [with] animal-derived gelatin, so if you are interested in making mochi candies, you can simply bake it in a regular baking tray in the oven. Or, if you want to get fancy, get a pressure cooker and cook it in there."

It really depends on what type of candy you plan on making. Some bakers might want to pick up caramel cutters, which are designed to make cutting and shaping your confections easier. For those who work with chocolate or liquid-based sweets, candy molds might make your life in the kitchen a little easier.

If you don't want to invest in tons of fancy new equipment to make candy, Mika Shino explains that picking up these kinds of utensils isn't an end-all-be-all rule. She says, "You can use basic kitchen tools. I didn't have those things when I started to make mochi gummies for my kids at home. I used basic tools I already had." She also asserts that to cook her candies, she uses the oven. Still, the four tools she recommends can be a great place to start if you're just getting into candy-making. Or, they can be an easy way to make your life easier for those who are already seasoned confectioners.