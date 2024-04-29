Taco Bell Is Elevating Taco Tuesdays With Its New Discovery Box

If you're someone who regularly participates in Taco Tuesday, then you'll want to know that Taco Bell has released a new $5 Discovery Box that's available only on Tuesdays. The box includes a Crunchy Taco and a Doritos Locos Taco, as well as a Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco from Taco Bell's new Cantina Chicken menu. All that is paired with a medium fountain drink to wash the meal down. If you want to grab this deal, you'll have to act fast, as it's only available until June 4 at participating U.S. Taco Bell locations.

As Taylor Montgomery, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco Bell, said in a press release sent to Daily Meal, "Our new Cantina Chicken Menu is quickly becoming a fan-favorite, and this $5 Taco Discovery Box makes it easier than ever for consumers to get a taste of the Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco that's included within." It's another testament to Taco Bell's affordability, which is one reason fans keep coming back. Just note that while the deal is certainly great value, the $5 doesn't include tax, which can vary by location.