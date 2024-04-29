Taco Bell Is Elevating Taco Tuesdays With Its New Discovery Box
If you're someone who regularly participates in Taco Tuesday, then you'll want to know that Taco Bell has released a new $5 Discovery Box that's available only on Tuesdays. The box includes a Crunchy Taco and a Doritos Locos Taco, as well as a Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco from Taco Bell's new Cantina Chicken menu. All that is paired with a medium fountain drink to wash the meal down. If you want to grab this deal, you'll have to act fast, as it's only available until June 4 at participating U.S. Taco Bell locations.
As Taylor Montgomery, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco Bell, said in a press release sent to Daily Meal, "Our new Cantina Chicken Menu is quickly becoming a fan-favorite, and this $5 Taco Discovery Box makes it easier than ever for consumers to get a taste of the Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco that's included within." It's another testament to Taco Bell's affordability, which is one reason fans keep coming back. Just note that while the deal is certainly great value, the $5 doesn't include tax, which can vary by location.
A Taco Tuesday deal paired with a star-studded collaboration
The launch of the $5 Discovery Box is paired with a sitcom-style ad campaign called "Taco Twosday" starring LeBron James and Jason Sudeikis. It explores two friends who, together, have fun trying new things on Tuesdays, whether that's an activity like roller-skating or Taco Bell's latest menu items.
As Sudeikis said in the Taco Bell press release, "We should all strive to try something new on Tuesdays, whether it's a new taco, a different combination of your favorites, or simply stepping out of our comfort zones during the week." This ad campaign embodies that spirit while getting you in the mood for trying new foods in the company's Discover Box.
If you followed the Taco Tuesday trademark drama last May, then you know that being able to openly celebrate Taco Tuesday is a big deal for Taco Bell. So if you want to join the company in the festivities this year, just pick up a $5 Discovery Box any Tuesday before June 4 and explore some new menu items while munching on a couple of classics.