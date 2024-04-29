Why You Should Embrace Imperfection When Making Candy, According To An Expert

Candy-making combines science and art, which makes it a little intimidating for those new to the process. To take some of the mystery out of making sweet confections, Daily Meal consulted with Mika Shino, founder and CEO of Issei Mochi Gummies. Shino was inspired by her children to create homemade gummy candy, whose love of sweet treats conflicted with Shino's concerns about the ingredients found in many store-bought gummy brands (such as the use of animal-derived gelatin).

Shino eventually turned her homemade candy into a thriving brand that's sold in stores all over the nation. And while the entrepreneur puts much thought and effort into her products, she encourages fellow candy makers to become one with imperfection. As stated by Shino, "I think it is good to embrace the beautiful imperfection of homemade candies and lean into it with pride." She describes cutting candy by hand as "a labor of love," which means you shouldn't get too hung up on creating the perfect shape.