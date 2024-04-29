Chili's Crispy Chicken Sandwich Review: Just Like An Old-Fashioned Favorite

In the last couple of years, Chili's has placed great emphasis on quality food at excellent value. This point was well conveyed to me when I visited Chili's Dallas headquarters recently, meeting with its President, Kevin Hochman, Chief Marketing Officer, George Felix, and Director of Culinary operations, Brian Paquette. Team Chili's believes strongly in its core four menu items — burgers, fajitas, margaritas, and Chicken Crispers — and is always looking for ways to raise them all to new heights without emptying its customers' wallets, sometimes with a little celebrity help. In 2024, Chili's is hoping to make a tender moment by revamping its chicken sandwich with a new item joining the menu, namely the Crispy Chicken Sandwich. In a statement provided to The Daily Meal, Brian Paquette said, "We know our fans love our hand-battered, all-white meat Chicken Crispers, so we turned that flavor profile into the best chicken sandwich in town with the new Crispy Chicken Sandwich."

With a bottomless supply of excellent chicken sandwiches available at every casual, fast casual, and fast food joint across America, how does Chili's new entry into the genre stack up? Is the Crispy Chicken Sandwich a game-changer or a false start? I was treated to an early sneak-eat of it during my visit, and ready to talk cheep. The following chew and review is based on flavor, uniqueness, value, and overall lovability.

