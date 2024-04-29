Yes, You Can Make Queso In Your Air Fryer. Here's How

Air fryers are the true MVPs of the kitchen. Along with your standard air fryer recipes like fries and chicken wings, these devices can also be used to cook some unexpected dishes (consider that air-fried cucumbers are surprisingly delicious). You can even use an air fryer to whip up quick and easy queso dip perfect for complementing tortilla chips, burritos, and tacos.

Queso dip typically consists of cheese, hot peppers, tomatoes, garlic, and spices like cayenne and cumin. Either cream cheese, cream, or milk is usually added to achieve a smooth, dip-like consistency. Queso can also feature meat, often seasoned ground beef, which adds a bit of heartiness and flavor complexity to the dip.

Making queso in an air fryer is ideal, as you can conveniently add all your ingredients to the basket and the device will do the rest. However, it's recommended that you stir the queso components about halfway through the cooking time to ensure they're fully incorporated. Once the cheese is sufficiently melted, you'll know the queso is ready to serve. It should only take about ten minutes for the air fryer to work its magic.