Tom Colicchio has had a lifelong relationship with fine dining and has shared his love of crafting cuisine with the world through his restaurants and his nearly innumerable television appearances. However, it's possible that the best expression of his food fanaticism was 'wichcraft, the sandwich shop Colicchio founded in 2003.

At 'wichcraft, simple sauces didn't suffice — there, mustard makes way for balsamic onion marmalade. Coliccihio says some customers have claimed the spread could serve as a standalone breakfast. In fact, this special sauce starred in an upscale take on the turkey club. In said sandwich, thick cuts of turkey and several slices of bacon are stuffed into a ciabatta roll with a healthy dollop of marmalade. The chef credits the restaurant's co-founder, Sisha Ortuzar, with suggesting the turkey be sliced thick to better express its moisture.

Unfortunately, 'wichcraft's days of slinging spellbinding sandwiches have sadly passed. The beloved restaurant closed its locations during the pandemic in 2020. However, you can benefit from Colicchio's sandwich skills if you order his cookbook of the same name, a colossal collection of his sandwich selections that he wrote with co-chef Ortuza.

Collichio's sandwich-making strategies still stand. He abides by two rules outside of ingredient selection, both of which pertain to bread. A sandwich needs good bread, which is at its best fresh from the bakery. This bakery bread will also lend your sandwich a solid structure, preventing your picnic from turning into a mushy mess. But most importantly, it's all about balancing your sandwich's flavors. Anything super-rich should be cut with something spicy or acidic.