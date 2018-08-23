The words “quick and easy” are too often used in regard to cooking and recipes. It makes me think of boxed macaroni and cheese or pre-made microwave dinners. Don’t get me wrong, some days just need real quick and easy meals, but the ritual of cooking and enjoying a meal shouldn’t be rushed — especially since it’s a great way to spend quality time with family and loved ones.

So when we are faced with busy schedules and are pressed for time, let’s reach for recipes that are instead “simple and thoughtful.” Pastas that can be made in a flash and hearty, nourishing chili, quick baked salmon, and one-pan chicken are all great dinner solutions for busy weeknights.

The Daily Meal rounded up 35 delicious recipes that are both simple and thoughtful and are sure to please the whole family. The ingredient lists are short, the cook time is less than an hour, and in many cases, all you need is a quick trip to the grocery store and some knife-wielding skills for chopping, so what are you waiting for? Read on to discover 35 genius recipes for school nights!

