35 Genius Recipes for School Nights
iStock
  1. Home
  2. Cook
  3. Back to School
  1. Home
  2. Cook
  3. Back to School

35 Genius Recipes for School Nights

By
Preparing delicious and satisfying weeknight meals doesn’t have to be difficult

The words “quick and easy” are too often used in regard to cooking and recipes. It makes me think of boxed macaroni and cheese or pre-made microwave dinners. Don’t get me wrong, some days just need real quick and easy meals, but the ritual of cooking and enjoying a meal shouldn’t be rushed — especially since it’s a great way to spend quality time with family and loved ones.

35 Genius Recipes for School Nights Gallery

So when we are faced with busy schedules and are pressed for time, let’s reach for recipes that are instead “simple and thoughtful.” Pastas that can be made in a flash and hearty, nourishing chili, quick baked salmon, and one-pan chicken are all great dinner solutions for busy weeknights.

The Daily Meal rounded up 35 delicious recipes that are both simple and thoughtful and are sure to please the whole family. The ingredient lists are short, the cook time is less than an hour, and in many cases, all you need is a quick trip to the grocery store and some knife-wielding skills for chopping, so what are you waiting for? Read on to discover 35 genius recipes for school nights!

Rachael Pack contributed to this roundup.

Click for slideshow
35 Genius Recipes for School Nights Gallery
Related Links
26 Trader Joe’s Products That Save Weeknight Dinners20 No-Cook Dishes That Will Make Weeknights Way Easier to Handle Gallery35 Chicken Recipes for Busy Weeknights
Tags
school
kid-friendly
week-night
Dinner
simple

Around the Web