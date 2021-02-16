Spanish Chicken and Rice Casserole

Step 1: Preheat oven to 400 F. Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a 5-quart Dutch oven over medium heat. Add 6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts and brown on each side, about 3 minutes. Remove chicken breasts to a plate.

Step 2: Add 1 large sliced onion, 1 medium sliced red bell pepper and 1 clove minced garlic to the pan, and cook, stirring until softened, about 4 minutes. Add 1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes with juice, 1 envelope onion soup mix and 2 cups water. Stir up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan.

Step 3: Stir in 1 cup converted rice. Return chicken breasts to pan, cover and place in oven to bake for 20 minutes.

Step 4: Stir in 1 cup frozen petit peas, and continue baking another 10 minutes, until rice is tender.