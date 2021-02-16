  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Spanish Chicken and Rice Casserole

February 16, 2021 | 2:03pm
A delicious one-pot weeknight meal
Spanish Chicken and Rice Casserole
AS Food studio/Shutterstock

There's nothing more comforting than a chicken and rice casserole. This Spanish version layers onion, bell pepper, diced tomatoes, and peas for tons of flavor.

This recipe is by Lotte Hershfield of West Hartford, Connecticut, and was originally published in the Hartford Courant.

Ready in
50 m
10 m
(prepare time)
40 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
328
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
100 Best Casserole Recipes
Easy Casserole Recipes for the Holiday Season
Recipes With Rice for Delicious, Hearty Dinners

Ingredients

  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 6 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves
  • 1 large onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 medium red bell pepper, seeded and cut into 1/2 inch strips
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes with juice
  • 1 envelope onion soup mix
  • 2 Cups water
  • 1 Cup converted rice
  • 1 Cup frozen petit peas

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 400 F. Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a 5-quart Dutch oven over medium heat. Add 6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts and brown on each side, about 3 minutes. Remove chicken breasts to a plate.

Step 2: Add 1 large sliced onion, 1 medium sliced red bell pepper and 1 clove minced garlic to the pan, and cook, stirring until softened, about 4 minutes. Add 1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes with juice, 1 envelope onion soup mix and 2 cups water. Stir up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan.

Step 3: Stir in 1 cup converted rice. Return chicken breasts to pan, cover and place in oven to bake for 20 minutes.

Step 4: Stir in 1 cup frozen petit peas, and continue baking another 10 minutes, until rice is tender.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving328
Total Fat7g11%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated1g6%
Cholesterol64mg21%
Protein25g49%
Carbs40g13%
Vitamin A62µg7%
Vitamin B120.2µg7.6%
Vitamin B61mg77%
Vitamin C46mg51%
Vitamin E2mg13%
Vitamin K12µg10%
Calcium56mg6%
Fiber4g15%
Folate (food)46µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)46µg11%
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium60mg14%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)10mg64%
Phosphorus285mg41%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium636mg14%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg21.6%
Sodium575mg24%
Thiamin (B1)0.6mg50.3%
Water272gN/A
Zinc2mg14%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
bell pepper
best recipes
casserole
Chicken
Chicken and Rice
peas
rice
Spanish
tomato
comfort food
main dish
Spanish Chicken and Rice Casserole
onion soup mix