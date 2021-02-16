Spanish Chicken and Rice Casserole

There's nothing more comforting than a chicken and rice casserole. This Spanish version layers onion, bell pepper, diced tomatoes, and peas for tons of flavor.
This recipe is by Lotte Hershfield of West Hartford, Connecticut, and was originally published in the Hartford Courant.
Ingredients
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 6 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves
- 1 large onion, thinly sliced
- 1 medium red bell pepper, seeded and cut into 1/2 inch strips
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes with juice
- 1 envelope onion soup mix
- 2 Cups water
- 1 Cup converted rice
- 1 Cup frozen petit peas
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 400 F. Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a 5-quart Dutch oven over medium heat. Add 6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts and brown on each side, about 3 minutes. Remove chicken breasts to a plate.
Step 2: Add 1 large sliced onion, 1 medium sliced red bell pepper and 1 clove minced garlic to the pan, and cook, stirring until softened, about 4 minutes. Add 1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes with juice, 1 envelope onion soup mix and 2 cups water. Stir up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan.
Step 3: Stir in 1 cup converted rice. Return chicken breasts to pan, cover and place in oven to bake for 20 minutes.
Step 4: Stir in 1 cup frozen petit peas, and continue baking another 10 minutes, until rice is tender.