  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Oven Baked Homemade French Fries

April 21, 2020
You won't want to wait until dinner
Oven Baked Homemade French Fries
Photo courtesy of Happy Money Saver

Oven baked French fries are super easy to make and are a fantastic side dish recipe. Topped with basil and Parmesan cheese, the whole family will be addicted!

Recipe courtesy of Karrie Truman, Happy Money Saver.

Ready in
50 m
10 m
(prepare time)
40 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
265
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
15 Over-the-Top French Fry Recipes
30 Oven-Free Recipes
9 Homemade Power Bar Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 medium potatoes peeled & sliced into 1/3 inch thick fries, soaked in cold water
  • 3 Tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 Tablespoon garlic powder
  • 2 Teaspoons salt
  • freshly ground pepper
  • 3 Tablespoons fresh basil, chopped
  • 2 Tablespoons unsalted butter, cubed
  • 1 Cup shredded or grated Parmesan cheese (optional)

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Drain the fries and pat dry with paper towels. Use a pastry brush to spread 1-1/2 tablespoons of the olive oil on a rimmed baking sheet and spread out the potatoes.

Season potatoes with salt, pepper and garlic powder, then sprinkle the basil evenly over the potatoes. Drizzle the remaining olive oil over the fries. Scatter the cubed butter around the pan (this helps create the lovely caramelized edges).

Bake for 30 minutes, then sprinkle Parmesan on top if desired. Rotating pan, return to oven and bake an additional 15-20 minutes until the potatoes are golden brown. Use a spatula to remove the fries. Sprinkle with additional salt and pepper to taste. Serve hot.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving265
Total Fat11g17%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated3g17%
Cholesterol10mg3%
Protein5g9%
Carbs39g13%
Vitamin A36µg4%
Vitamin B60.7mg50.7%
Vitamin C42mg47%
Vitamin E1mg8%
Vitamin K15µg13%
Calcium34mg3%
Fiber5g20%
Folate (food)36µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)36µg9%
Iron2mg11%
Magnesium52mg12%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg14%
Phosphorus131mg19%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium930mg20%
Sodium530mg22%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg14.9%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water171gN/A
Zinc0.7mg6.3%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes