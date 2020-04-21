Oven Baked Homemade French Fries

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Drain the fries and pat dry with paper towels. Use a pastry brush to spread 1-1/2 tablespoons of the olive oil on a rimmed baking sheet and spread out the potatoes.

Season potatoes with salt, pepper and garlic powder, then sprinkle the basil evenly over the potatoes. Drizzle the remaining olive oil over the fries. Scatter the cubed butter around the pan (this helps create the lovely caramelized edges).

Bake for 30 minutes, then sprinkle Parmesan on top if desired. Rotating pan, return to oven and bake an additional 15-20 minutes until the potatoes are golden brown. Use a spatula to remove the fries. Sprinkle with additional salt and pepper to taste. Serve hot.