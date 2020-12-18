  1. Home

4.5
2 ratings

Classic Beef Stroganoff

December 18, 2020 | 2:03pm
A tried and true weeknight dinner dish
Courtesy of Beef. It's What's For Dinner.

This classic, hearty weeknight dinner is made with tender strips of steak and hearty mushrooms cooked in sour cream and served over egg noodles.



Ready in
1 h
10 m
(prepare time)
50 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
455
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless 1 inch thick (about 1 pound)
  • 1 Tablespoon minced garlic
  • 1/2 Teaspoon dried thyme leaves
  • 2 Teaspoons vegetable oil, divided
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1/4 Teaspoon pepper
  • 1-1/3 Cup diced onions
  • 8 Ounces sliced mushrooms
  • 3 Tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1-1/2 Cup reduced-sodium beef broth
  • 1/2 Cup dairy sour cream
  • 2 Cups hot cooked whole wheat egg noodles

Directions

Cut beef Top Sirloin Steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/8-inch thick strips.

Combine garlic and thyme in large bowl.

Add beef; toss to coat.

Heat 1 teaspoon oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot.

Add half of beef; stir fry 1 to 2 minutes or until outside surface is no longer pink.

Remove from skillet. Repeat with remaining beef. Season with 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Keep warm.

Heat remaining 1 teaspoon oil in same skillet on medium-high heat until hot.

Add onions and mushrooms; cook 8 to 10 minutes until onions begin to caramelize and mushrooms are tender and begin to brown, stirring occasionally.

Sprinkle flour over onion mixture; cook and stir 2 minutes. Stir in broth and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Bring to a boil.

Cook and stir 4 minutes until thickened.

Return beef to skillet; cook on medium-low heat 2 to 4 minutes until heated through. Remove from heat; stir in 1/4 cup sour cream. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.

Serve over noodles.

Top each serving with a dollop of remaining 1/4 cup sour cream. Garnish with parsley, if desired.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving455
Total Fat25g38%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated10g51%
Cholesterol117mg39%
Protein30g60%
Carbs28g9%
Vitamin A54µg6%
Vitamin B121µg57%
Vitamin B60.8mg65.3%
Vitamin C6mg7%
Vitamin D0.3µg1.9%
Vitamin E1mg8%
Vitamin K5µg4%
Calcium95mg10%
Fiber2g10%
Folate (food)43µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)123µg31%
Folic acid47µgN/A
Iron4mg20%
Magnesium55mg13%
Monounsaturated10gN/A
Niacin (B3)12mg75%
Phosphorus380mg54%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium870mg19%
Riboflavin (B2)0.6mg44.5%
Sodium548mg23%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg36.3%
Water283gN/A
Zinc5mg46%
Tags
beef stroganoff
best recipes
easy dinner recipes
egg noodles
weeknight dinner recipes
sirloin steak