Classic Beef Stroganoff

Cut beef Top Sirloin Steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/8-inch thick strips.

Combine garlic and thyme in large bowl.

Add beef; toss to coat.

Heat 1 teaspoon oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot.

Add half of beef; stir fry 1 to 2 minutes or until outside surface is no longer pink.

Remove from skillet. Repeat with remaining beef. Season with 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Keep warm.

Heat remaining 1 teaspoon oil in same skillet on medium-high heat until hot.

Add onions and mushrooms; cook 8 to 10 minutes until onions begin to caramelize and mushrooms are tender and begin to brown, stirring occasionally.

Sprinkle flour over onion mixture; cook and stir 2 minutes. Stir in broth and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Bring to a boil.

Cook and stir 4 minutes until thickened.

Return beef to skillet; cook on medium-low heat 2 to 4 minutes until heated through. Remove from heat; stir in 1/4 cup sour cream. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.

Serve over noodles.

Top each serving with a dollop of remaining 1/4 cup sour cream. Garnish with parsley, if desired.