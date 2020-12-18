Classic Beef Stroganoff

This classic, hearty weeknight dinner is made with tender strips of steak and hearty mushrooms cooked in sour cream and served over egg noodles.
Ingredients
- 1 beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless 1 inch thick (about 1 pound)
- 1 Tablespoon minced garlic
- 1/2 Teaspoon dried thyme leaves
- 2 Teaspoons vegetable oil, divided
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt, divided
- 1/4 Teaspoon pepper
- 1-1/3 Cup diced onions
- 8 Ounces sliced mushrooms
- 3 Tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1-1/2 Cup reduced-sodium beef broth
- 1/2 Cup dairy sour cream
- 2 Cups hot cooked whole wheat egg noodles
Directions
Cut beef Top Sirloin Steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/8-inch thick strips.
Combine garlic and thyme in large bowl.
Add beef; toss to coat.
Heat 1 teaspoon oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot.
Add half of beef; stir fry 1 to 2 minutes or until outside surface is no longer pink.
Remove from skillet. Repeat with remaining beef. Season with 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Keep warm.
Heat remaining 1 teaspoon oil in same skillet on medium-high heat until hot.
Add onions and mushrooms; cook 8 to 10 minutes until onions begin to caramelize and mushrooms are tender and begin to brown, stirring occasionally.
Sprinkle flour over onion mixture; cook and stir 2 minutes. Stir in broth and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Bring to a boil.
Cook and stir 4 minutes until thickened.
Return beef to skillet; cook on medium-low heat 2 to 4 minutes until heated through. Remove from heat; stir in 1/4 cup sour cream. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.
Serve over noodles.
Top each serving with a dollop of remaining 1/4 cup sour cream. Garnish with parsley, if desired.