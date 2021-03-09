  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Rice Vermicelli with Vegetables

March 9, 2021
The easiest one pan dinner
Photo by Clare Barboza

Back in my family’s restaurant days in the 1980s and ’90s, there were many dishes that didn’t sell because they were unfamiliar. Dry-fried green beans, stir-fried potato strips, hot-and-sour cabbage, and rice vermicelli were among them. When customer demand forced us to shift to buffet-style, we included all of these dishes and many others. That’s when people learned to love rice vermicelli. I always keep a pack in the pantry and can make these noodles in a flash, using whatever veggies and protein I have on hand. This recipe will get you started. - Hsiao-Ching Chou 

(c)2021 by Hsiao-Ching Chou. Excerpted from Vegetarian Chinese Soul Food by permission of Sasquatch Books. 

Ready in
35 m
10 m
(prepare time)
25 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
64
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 2 stalks green onions, finely chopped
  • 1/2 medium carrot, julienned (about ½ cup)
  • 1 stalk celery, sliced ⅛ inch thick on the bias
  • 2 Cups baby spinach leaves
  • 1 Cup beech mushrooms, separated
  • 1/3 Pound dried vermicelli noodles (also called rice stick), soaked in warm water for 20 minutes to soften
  • 2 Tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 Tablespoons water
  • 1 Tablespoon hoisin sauce
  • 1/2 Teaspoon sesame oil

Directions

Step 1: Preheat a wok over high heat until wisps of smoke rise from the surface. Swirl in 1 tablespoon vegetable oil and let heat for a few seconds until it starts to shimmer.

Step 2: Add 2 stalks chopped green onions and stir-fry for about 10 seconds.

Step 3: Add 1/2 cup juienned carrot and 1 stalk sliced celery and stir for about 30 seconds.

Step 4: Add 2 cups spinach and 1 cup beech mushrooms and stir. Turn the heat down to medium.

Step 5: Add 1/3 pound dried vermicelli noodles, soaked in warm water for 20 minutes to soften noodles and stir-fry for 1 minute to combine. Add 2 tablespoons soy sauce, 2 tablespoons water, 1 tablespoon hoisin sauce, and 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil. Stir-fry for 1 to 2 minutes, or until all the ingredients are incorporated. Serve while hot.

