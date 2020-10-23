  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Tex-Mex Shredded Beef

October 23, 2020
Make it a part of your breakfast, lunch or dinner
Tex-Mex shredded beef
grandriver/E+ via Getty Images

Serve this shredded beef at breakfast instead of bacon, sausage or ham, or use it to fill tacos, burritos, enchiladas or chimichangas.

This recipe by Robin Mather Jenkins was featured in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
6 h 10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
6 h
(cook time)
8
Servings
237
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Chipotle peppers can be purchased canned in adobo sauce in the Mexican foods section of supermarkets.

If you don't have a slow cooker, use a Dutch oven to cook the beef on low on the stove top, or in a 300-degree oven for three to five hours.

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 to 3 Pounds boneless rump or chuck roast, cut into four pieces
  • 1 (10-ounce) can diced tomatoes with green chiles
  • 1 Cup beef broth
  • 4 to 6 cloves garlic, peeled, smashed
  • 2 chipotle peppers, plus 1 tablespoon of sauce, see note
  • 1 large onion, diced
  • 1 Tablespoon ground cumin
  • 2 Teaspoons dried oregano
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • Freshly ground pepper

Directions

Place the beef in a large slow cooker.

Add diced tomatoes, broth, garlic, chipotles, the 1 tablespoon of sauce, onion, cumin, oregano, salt and pepper to taste.

Turn slow cooker to low; cover.

Cook until meat is very tender and falling apart, about four to six hours.

Remove beef from liquid, reserving liquid; let cool.

Shred the beef with two forks.

Moisten the meat with some of the cooking liquid until the meat is moist but not dripping.

Discard remaining cooking liquid.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving237
Total Fat9g13%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated3g17%
Cholesterol100mg33%
Protein35g69%
Carbs6g2%
Vitamin A122µg14%
Vitamin B124µg100%
Vitamin B61mg78%
Vitamin C19mg21%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.8%
Vitamin K8µg7%
Calcium56mg6%
Fiber2g7%
Folate (food)14µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)14µg4%
Iron5mg29%
Magnesium53mg13%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)8mg49%
Phosphorus397mg57%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium848mg18%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg30%
Sodium540mg23%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg31.3%
Trans0.4gN/A
Water210gN/A
Zinc11mg97%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
