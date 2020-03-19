March 19, 2020 | 1:33pm
Jacqui Wedewer/The Daily Meal
This recipe from Jason Goldstein of Chop Happy only requires six ingredients most home cooks will already have in their kitchen. Feel free to make it your own by adding frozen peas or using a different type of pasta.
Recipe courtesy of Jason Goldstein.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound spaghetti
- 1/2 Pound bacon, pancetta or guanciale
- 3 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 3 eggs
- 1 Cup Parmesan cheese
- Freshly ground black pepper to taste
Directions
Cook pasta to package instructions. Save 1/4 cup pasta water.
On low heat, fry bacon in extra virgin olive oil for about 2 minutes. While the bacon cooks, mix eggs, Parmesan and pepper in a bowl.
Add cooked pasta to the pot with bacon and oil. Mix well.
Remove from heat and pour in cheese mixture and reserved pasta water. Mix quickly to combine and prevent eggs from scrambling for about 45 seconds.
Top with more cheese and enjoy.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving604
Total Fat30g46%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated10g50%
Cholesterol118mg39%
Protein24g48%
Carbs58g19%
Vitamin A78µg9%
Vitamin B120.6µg25.3%
Vitamin B60.3mg20.2%
Vitamin D27IU100%
Vitamin E1mg10%
Vitamin K5µg4%
Calcium255mg25%
Fiber3g10%
Folate (food)25µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)25µg6%
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium56mg13%
Monounsaturated14gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg18%
Phosphorus371mg53%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium297mg6%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg18.3%
Sodium545mg23%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg15.7%
Water46gN/A
Zinc2mg21%