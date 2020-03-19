Cook pasta to package instructions. Save 1/4 cup pasta water.

On low heat, fry bacon in extra virgin olive oil for about 2 minutes. While the bacon cooks, mix eggs, Parmesan and pepper in a bowl.

Add cooked pasta to the pot with bacon and oil. Mix well.

Remove from heat and pour in cheese mixture and reserved pasta water. Mix quickly to combine and prevent eggs from scrambling for about 45 seconds.

Top with more cheese and enjoy.