4.5
2 ratings

Sheet Pan Tuna Melt

July 14, 2020 | 1:28pm
A retro lunch dish
Photo courtesy of Mccormick

This childhood classic is getting an upgrade. Tuna fish is mixed with tartar sauce and served on top of tomato and lettuce. 

Recipe courtesy of Mccormick

Ready in
13 m
10 m
(prepare time)
3 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
Ingredients

  • 1 large tomato, cut into 4 slices
  • 2 English muffins, halved
  • 2 cans (5 ounces each) white albacore tuna packed in water, drained
  • 1/4 Cup McCormick® Tartar Sauce
  • 2 Tablespoons finely chopped celery
  • 1 Cup shredded Cheddar cheese
  • 4 lettuce leaves

Directions

Preheat oven to broil on high. Place tomato slices on one side of large, shallow, foil-lined baking pan sprayed with no stick cooking spray. Place muffin halves, cut side up, on other side of pan. Set aside.

Mix tuna, tartar sauce and celery in medium bowl until blended. Mound tuna salad evenly onto tomato slices. Top with cheese.

Broil 2 to 3 minutes or until cheese is melted and muffins are lightly toasted. Place lettuce on toasted muffins. Top with tomato-tuna melt.

