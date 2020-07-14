Sheet Pan Tuna Melt

Preheat oven to broil on high. Place tomato slices on one side of large, shallow, foil-lined baking pan sprayed with no stick cooking spray. Place muffin halves, cut side up, on other side of pan. Set aside.

Mix tuna, tartar sauce and celery in medium bowl until blended. Mound tuna salad evenly onto tomato slices. Top with cheese.

Broil 2 to 3 minutes or until cheese is melted and muffins are lightly toasted. Place lettuce on toasted muffins. Top with tomato-tuna melt.