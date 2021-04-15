  1. Home
Grandma's Sloppy Joes

April 15, 2021 | 10:55am
Sloppy and satisfying
Nothing hits the spot like nostalgic sloppy joes, and this easy homemade recipe can be on the table in under 30 minutes.

30 m
6
Notes

Find the tomato rice soup here.

If unavailable in your area, you can swap the tomato rice soup for 1 cup canned tomato sauce, 1/2 cup cooked long grain rice and 2-3 tablespoons tomato paste.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 Pound ground beef
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 1 can of tomato rice soup*
  • 2 Tablespoons ketchup
  • 1 Tablespoon mustard
  • 1/4 Cup brown sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon celery salt
  • 1 Teaspoon cumin
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 1 Tablespoon tomato paste (optional)
  • Hamburger buns, split and toasted

Directions

Step 1: In a large pan with high sides, brown 1 1/2 pounds ground beef. Drain.

Step 2: Add the remaining ingredients, simmer for 20 minutes.

Step 3: Add tomato paste if the mixture is too soupy.  

Step 4: Serve on buns and top with pickled onions

