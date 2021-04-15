Grandma's Sloppy Joes

April 15, 2021 | 10:55am
Jacqui Wedewer/The Daily Meal
Nothing hits the spot like nostalgic sloppy joes, and this easy homemade recipe can be on the table in under 30 minutes.
Notes
Find the tomato rice soup here.
If unavailable in your area, you can swap the tomato rice soup for 1 cup canned tomato sauce, 1/2 cup cooked long grain rice and 2-3 tablespoons tomato paste.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Pound ground beef
- 1 onion, diced
- 1 can of tomato rice soup*
- 2 Tablespoons ketchup
- 1 Tablespoon mustard
- 1/4 Cup brown sugar
- 1 Tablespoon celery salt
- 1 Teaspoon cumin
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 Tablespoon tomato paste (optional)
- Hamburger buns, split and toasted
Directions
Step 1: In a large pan with high sides, brown 1 1/2 pounds ground beef. Drain.
Step 2: Add the remaining ingredients, simmer for 20 minutes.
Step 3: Add tomato paste if the mixture is too soupy.
Step 4: Serve on buns and top with pickled onions.