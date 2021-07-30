Step 1: Heat 1 quart water in a Dutch oven to a boil over medium-high heat; add 10 ounces chopped salt pork. Cook 3 minutes. Drain and dry pot.

Step 2: Return the salt pork to the dry Dutch oven; cook over medium heat until almost all of the fat is rendered, about 8 minutes.

Step 3: Stir in the 2 ribs diced celery, 1 diced carrot and 1 diced onion; decrease heat to medium-low. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is translucent, about 3 minutes.

Step 4: Increase the heat to medium; stir in the beef. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the meat is browned, about 5 minutes. Stir in the wine, scraping up any browned bits. Stir in tomato paste and broth.

Step 5: Decrease heat to low. Cook, stirring in 2 tablespoons of the milk every 15 minutes, until the mixture is reduced and only slightly moist, about 2 hours. Add salt and pepper if needed.

Step 6: Meanwhile, heat cream in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat until reduced by a third, about 4 minutes. Set aside. Stir into meat mixture just before serving with fresh tagliatelle.