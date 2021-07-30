  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
5
2 ratings

Traditional Bolognese Ragu

July 30, 2021 | 12:00pm
By
This is the real deal
Traditional authentic tagliatelle bolognese ragu recipe
Alexandra Iakovleva / E+ / Getty

According to L'Accademia Italiana della Cucina in Italy, this is the correct way to make the ragu. This recipe is adapted from "The Splendid Table," by Lynne Rossetto Kasper. Ask your butcher to grind the skirt steak, or use a food processor to grind your own by cutting into smaller pieces and pulsing to a medium grind. — Geoff Dougherty, originally published in The Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
3 h
15 m
(prepare time)
6
Servings
657
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
10 Beef Recipes Beyond Sloppy Joes and Bolognese

Ingredients

  • 10 Ounces salt pork, finely chopped
  • 2 ribs celery, diced
  • 1 carrot, finely chopped
  • 1 small onion, diced
  • 1 1/4 Pound skirt steak, coarsely ground
  • 1/2 Cup dry Italian white wine, preferably trebbiano or albana
  • 2 Tablespoons tomato paste
  • 1/2 Cup plus 2 tablespoons beef broth or homemade stock
  • 1 Cup whole milk
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1/2 Cup whipping cream

Directions

Step 1: Heat 1 quart water in a Dutch oven to a boil over medium-high heat; add 10 ounces chopped salt pork. Cook 3 minutes. Drain and dry pot.

Step 2: Return the salt pork to the dry Dutch oven; cook over medium heat until almost all of the fat is rendered, about 8 minutes.

Step 3: Stir in the 2 ribs diced celery, 1 diced carrot and 1 diced onion; decrease heat to medium-low. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is translucent, about 3 minutes.

Step 4: Increase the heat to medium; stir in the beef. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the meat is browned, about 5 minutes. Stir in the wine, scraping up any browned bits. Stir in tomato paste and broth.

Step 5: Decrease heat to low. Cook, stirring in 2 tablespoons of the milk every 15 minutes, until the mixture is reduced and only slightly moist, about 2 hours. Add salt and pepper if needed.

Step 6: Meanwhile, heat cream in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat until reduced by a third, about 4 minutes. Set aside. Stir into meat mixture just before serving with fresh tagliatelle.

Tags
beef
best recipes
bolognese
cook
ground beef
Italian
Italian recipe
pasta
Pasta Bolognese
tomato
Italian-american
chefs & cookbooks
sauce recipe
bolognese sauce
food recipe
authentic italian food
meat sauce