Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease a 9-by-13-inch baking dish or 2-quart casserole dish and set aside.

Step 2: Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to boil. Add 1 pound spaghetti and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain and reserve.

Step 3: In a large skillet over medium heat, brown 1 pound lean ground beef. Saute 1/2 cup chopped onion, 1/4 cup chopped green pepper and 1 minced garlic clove; drain fat.

Step 4: Stir in 1 can cream of mushroom soup, 1 can tomato soup and 1 cup water. Add reserved pasta into the meat and soup mixture along with 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese; mix together well.

Step 5: Spread mixture into the greased casserole dish. Top with 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese.

Step 6: Bake for 20 to 30 minutes, until hot and cheese is melted.