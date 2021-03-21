  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Hearty Spaghetti Casserole

March 21, 2021 | 7:04pm
By
This old-school dish is potluck perfection
Hearty Spaghetti Casserole
Savanna Marie/Shutterstock

This inexpensive and hearty casserole is made rich and zesty by tomato soup, cream of mushroom soup, green pepper and cheese. It is a cinch to put together and will work with just about any type of pasta. Serve this comforting baked noodle dish with garlic bread and a green salad, and you're sure to please both kids and grown-ups alike.

This recipe is from "A Campbell Cookbook, Cooking with Soup" (Campbell Soup Co., 1982), and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.

Ready in
50 m
5 m
(prepare time)
45 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
551
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Pound spaghetti
  • 1 Pound lean ground beef
  • 1/2 Cup chopped onion
  • 1/4 Cup chopped green pepper
  • 1 medium clove garlic, minced
  • 1 (10 3/4-ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup
  • 1 (10 3/4-ounce) can condensed tomato soup
  • 1 Cup water
  • 2 Cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease a 9-by-13-inch baking dish or 2-quart casserole dish and set aside.

Step 2: Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to boil. Add 1 pound spaghetti and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain and reserve.

Step 3: In a large skillet over medium heat, brown 1 pound lean ground beef. Saute 1/2 cup chopped onion, 1/4 cup chopped green pepper and 1 minced garlic clove; drain fat.

Step 4: Stir in 1 can cream of mushroom soup, 1 can tomato soup and 1 cup water. Add reserved pasta into the meat and soup mixture along with 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese; mix together well.

Step 5: Spread mixture into the greased casserole dish. Top with 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese.

Step 6: Bake for 20 to 30 minutes, until hot and cheese is melted.

Hearty Spaghetti Casserole