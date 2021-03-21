This inexpensive and hearty casserole is made rich and zesty by tomato soup, cream of mushroom soup, green pepper and cheese. It is a cinch to put together and will work with just about any type of pasta. Serve this comforting baked noodle dish with garlic bread and a green salad, and you're sure to please both kids and grown-ups alike.
This recipe is from "A Campbell Cookbook, Cooking with Soup" (Campbell Soup Co., 1982), and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound spaghetti
- 1 Pound lean ground beef
- 1/2 Cup chopped onion
- 1/4 Cup chopped green pepper
- 1 medium clove garlic, minced
- 1 (10 3/4-ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup
- 1 (10 3/4-ounce) can condensed tomato soup
- 1 Cup water
- 2 Cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease a 9-by-13-inch baking dish or 2-quart casserole dish and set aside.
Step 2: Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to boil. Add 1 pound spaghetti and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain and reserve.
Step 3: In a large skillet over medium heat, brown 1 pound lean ground beef. Saute 1/2 cup chopped onion, 1/4 cup chopped green pepper and 1 minced garlic clove; drain fat.
Step 4: Stir in 1 can cream of mushroom soup, 1 can tomato soup and 1 cup water. Add reserved pasta into the meat and soup mixture along with 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese; mix together well.
Step 5: Spread mixture into the greased casserole dish. Top with 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese.
Step 6: Bake for 20 to 30 minutes, until hot and cheese is melted.