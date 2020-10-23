  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
3.22222
9 ratings

Weeknight Loaded Potato Soup

October 23, 2020
By
Load'er up!
Loaded potato soup
Jacqui Wedewer/The Daily Meal

This easy soup is loaded up with bacon, sour cream and cheddar cheese. Its creamy, delicious and can be whipped up in less than 30 minutes.

Ready in
30 m
5 m
(prepare time)
25 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
677
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Chicken Recipes for Busy Weeknights
Healthy Weeknight Recipes to Make Your Resolution a Reality
Homemade Pizza and Pizza Dough Recipes for Weeknight Dinners

Notes

If making vegetarian, eliminate the bacon and use oil or butter instead of the bacon fat.

Ingredients

  • 5 strips of bacon
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 3 minced garlic cloves
  • 3 celery stalks, chopped
  • 2 Pounds red potatoes, cut into 1 inch pieces
  • 1 Cup heavy cream
  • 5 Cups milk
  • 1 Cup sour cream
  • 1 Cup grated cheddar cheese, plus more for garnish
  • scallions for garnish
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 Tablespoon garlic powder
  • 1 Tablespoon cayenne

Directions

In a large heavy-bottomed pot, cook bacon until crispy.

Remove bacon from the pot and transfer to a paper-towel lined plate.

Leave bacon grease in the pot and add 1 tablespoon of butter or olive oil if necessary. Add onion and garlic to the pot and saute for 2-3 minutes.

Add celery and keep cooking over medium-high heat until tender.

Make a quarter-sized open spot in the pot and pour olive oil onto that spot followed by the garlic powder and cayenne.

Let the spices toast for 30 seconds, then mix well with vegetables.

Add potatoes, cream and milk to the pot.

Season generously with salt and pepper, mix well and bring to a boil.

Turn the heat down to a simmer, cover and cook for 15-20 minutes.

While the soup cooks, chop the bacon strips into small bits and set aside.

After cooking, blend the soup with an immersion blender or mash into a chunkier soup with a potato masher.

Stir in sour cream and cheese.

Serve hot and garnish with scallions, cheese and bacon bits.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving677
Total Fat49g75%
Sugar16gN/A
Saturated25g100%
Cholesterol133mg44%
Protein20g40%
Carbs42g14%
Vitamin A408µg45%
Vitamin B121µg59%
Vitamin B60.5mg42.2%
Vitamin C17mg19%
Vitamin D3µg22%
Vitamin E2mg11%
Vitamin K18µg15%
Calcium488mg49%
Fiber4g16%
Folate (food)61µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)61µg15%
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium79mg19%
Monounsaturated16gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg20%
Phosphorus495mg71%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium1251mg27%
Riboflavin (B2)0.6mg49.8%
Sodium1226mg51%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg28.3%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water411gN/A
Zinc3mg25%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
bacon
best recipes
cream
Dinner
potatoes
Soup
loaded potato soup