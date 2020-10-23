In a large heavy-bottomed pot, cook bacon until crispy.

Remove bacon from the pot and transfer to a paper-towel lined plate.

Leave bacon grease in the pot and add 1 tablespoon of butter or olive oil if necessary. Add onion and garlic to the pot and saute for 2-3 minutes.

Add celery and keep cooking over medium-high heat until tender.

Make a quarter-sized open spot in the pot and pour olive oil onto that spot followed by the garlic powder and cayenne.

Let the spices toast for 30 seconds, then mix well with vegetables.

Add potatoes, cream and milk to the pot.

Season generously with salt and pepper, mix well and bring to a boil.

Turn the heat down to a simmer, cover and cook for 15-20 minutes.

While the soup cooks, chop the bacon strips into small bits and set aside.

After cooking, blend the soup with an immersion blender or mash into a chunkier soup with a potato masher.

Stir in sour cream and cheese.

Serve hot and garnish with scallions, cheese and bacon bits.