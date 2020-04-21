Try this easy homemade lasagna recipe—it's practically perfect in every way.
Recipe courtesy of Karrie Truman, Happy Money Saver.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound ground beef
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1/8 Teaspoon garlic powder
- 15 Ounces spaghetti sauce
- 1 pint cottage cheese
- 1 Cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 Tablespoons dried parsley
- 10 Ounces lasagna pasta (cooked to al dente and cooled in cold water)
- 12 Ounces shredded Mozzarella cheese (about 1 ½ cups)
Directions
Combine ground beef, onion, salt and garlic powder. Cook under med-high until browned and tender. Drain and put back into skillet. Add spaghetti sauce and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
In a separate bowl combine cottage cheese, parmesan cheese and dried parsley. Mix well.
Layer lasagna according to directions below, then cover and bake in 350 degrees oven for 40-45 minutes or until bubbly all over. Let stand 10 minutes. Enjoy!
Layering lasagna:
First add a small amount of spaghetti sauce mix to the bottom of your 9x13 pan
Layer a single row of noodles
Layer 1/3 sauce
Layer 1/3 Mozzarella Cheese
Layer 1/3 Cottage cheese mixture (dotting it all over)
Layer single row of noodles
Layer 1/3 sauce
Layer 1/3 Mozzarella Cheese
Layer 1/3 Cottage cheese mixture (dotting it all over)
Layer single row of noodles
Layer 1/3 sauce
Layer 1/3 Cottage cheese mixture (dotting it all over)
Layer 1/3 Mozzarella Cheese last so it bakes really nicely