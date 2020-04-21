  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Easy Homemade Lasagna

April 21, 2020
Comfort food at its finest
Easy Homemade Lasagna
Photo courtesy of Happy Money Saver

Try this easy homemade lasagna recipe—it's practically perfect in every way.

Recipe courtesy of Karrie Truman, Happy Money Saver.

Ready in
1 h and 15 m
30 m
(prepare time)
45 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
395
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Pound ground beef
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 Teaspoon garlic powder
  • 15 Ounces spaghetti sauce
  • 1 pint cottage cheese
  • 1 Cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 2 Tablespoons dried parsley
  • 10 Ounces lasagna pasta (cooked to al dente and cooled in cold water)
  • 12 Ounces shredded Mozzarella cheese (about 1 ½ cups)

Directions

Combine ground beef, onion, salt and garlic powder. Cook under med-high until browned and tender. Drain and put back into skillet. Add spaghetti sauce and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

In a separate bowl combine cottage cheese, parmesan cheese and dried parsley. Mix well.

Layer lasagna according to directions below, then cover and bake in 350 degrees oven for 40-45 minutes or until bubbly all over. Let stand 10 minutes. Enjoy!

Layering lasagna:

  • First add a small amount of spaghetti sauce mix to the bottom of your 9x13 pan

  • Layer a single row of noodles

  • Layer 1/3 sauce

  • Layer 1/3 Mozzarella Cheese

  • Layer 1/3 Cottage cheese mixture (dotting it all over)

  • Layer single row of noodles

  • Layer 1/3 sauce

  • Layer 1/3 Mozzarella Cheese

  • Layer 1/3 Cottage cheese mixture (dotting it all over)

  • Layer single row of noodles

  • Layer 1/3 sauce

  • Layer 1/3 Cottage cheese mixture (dotting it all over)

  • Layer 1/3 Mozzarella Cheese last so it bakes really nicely

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving395
Total Fat21g33%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated11g54%
Cholesterol71mg24%
Protein26g52%
Carbs24g8%
Vitamin A117µg13%
Vitamin B121µg56%
Vitamin B60.3mg21.6%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin D0.3µg2%
Vitamin E1mg7%
Vitamin K10µg9%
Calcium391mg39%
Fiber2g7%
Folate (food)22µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)22µg5%
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium43mg10%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg22%
Phosphorus400mg57%
Polyunsaturated0.9gN/A
Potassium365mg8%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg22.5%
Sodium714mg30%
Trans0.4gN/A
Water115gN/A
Zinc3mg30%
