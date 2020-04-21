Easy Homemade Lasagna

Combine ground beef, onion, salt and garlic powder. Cook under med-high until browned and tender. Drain and put back into skillet. Add spaghetti sauce and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

In a separate bowl combine cottage cheese, parmesan cheese and dried parsley. Mix well.

Layer lasagna according to directions below, then cover and bake in 350 degrees oven for 40-45 minutes or until bubbly all over. Let stand 10 minutes. Enjoy!

Layering lasagna: