Easy Chicken Enchiladas

Enchiladas are a Tex-Mex classic that you can find at the best Mexican restaurants in America. It might be intimidating to try and make them but scratch, but with a few shortcuts, you can make enchiladas at home in no time. This recipe can also easily be adapted to be vegetarian using sweet potatoes and black beans.
This recipe is courtesy of Bits and Bites Blog.
Ingredients
- 1/2 - 3/4 Pound chicken cooked and shredded
- 12 Ounces enchilada sauce
- 1 Cup shredded taco blend cheese
- 7 - 9 tortillas (corn or flour)
- Top with avocado and cilantro (optional)
Directions
Peheat your oven to 350°F.
In a 13 by 9 pan, spoon two to three spoonfuls of enchilada sauce on the bottom.
Microwave your tortillas for 30 seconds (essential for corn tortillas).
One by one, place a spoonful or two of chicken in each tortilla, roll, and place seam-side down in the pan.
Repeat until your dish is full, and then pour the remainder of your enchilada sauce over the rolled up tortillas.
Top with one cup shredded taco blend cheese and bake uncovered for 15 to 18 minutes.
Top with cilantro and avocado and serve with guacamole or sour cream.