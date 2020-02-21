  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Easy Chicken Enchiladas

February 21, 2020 | 2:30pm
Whip this recipe up faster than you can say yeehaw
Courtesy of Bits and Bites blog

Enchiladas are a Tex-Mex classic that you can find at the best Mexican restaurants in America. It might be intimidating to try and make them but scratch, but with a few shortcuts, you can make enchiladas at home in no time. This recipe can also easily be adapted to be vegetarian using sweet potatoes and black beans.

This recipe is courtesy of Bits and Bites Blog.

Ready in
35 m
20 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
406
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1/2 - 3/4 Pound chicken cooked and shredded
  • 12 Ounces enchilada sauce
  • 1 Cup shredded taco blend cheese
  • 7 - 9 tortillas (corn or flour)
  • Top with avocado and cilantro (optional)

Directions

Peheat your oven to 350°F.

In a 13 by 9 pan, spoon two to three spoonfuls of enchilada sauce on the bottom.

Microwave your tortillas for 30 seconds (essential for corn tortillas).

One by one, place a spoonful or two of chicken in each tortilla, roll, and place seam-side down in the pan.

Repeat until your dish is full, and then pour the remainder of your enchilada sauce over the rolled up tortillas.

Top with one cup shredded taco blend cheese and bake uncovered for 15 to 18 minutes.

Top with cilantro and avocado and serve with guacamole or sour cream.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving406
Total Fat22g33%
Sugar6gN/A
Saturated9g44%
Cholesterol82mg27%
Protein24g48%
Carbs29g10%
Vitamin A103µg11%
Vitamin B120.5µg19.5%
Vitamin B60.4mg28.2%
Vitamin C3mg3%
Vitamin D14IU92%
Vitamin E0.6mg3.8%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium237mg24%
Fiber4g18%
Folate (food)14µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)14µg3%
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium56mg13%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg35%
Phosphorus389mg56%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium245mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg18.4%
Sodium991mg41%
Trans0.4gN/A
Water153gN/A
Zinc3mg23%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
Chicken
enchiladas
tex-mex
texas