4.5
2 ratings

Mini Naan Pizzas

March 25, 2020 | 12:25pm
Pizza night doesn't get easier than this
Photo courtesy of Happy Money Saver

These 15-minute mini naan pizzas can be made using any jarred tomato sauce and any number of topping combinations. And you can find good-quality fresh or frozen naan at most major supermarkets that bake up beautifully as a doughy, crispy crust. 

Recipe courtesy of Happy Money Saver

Ready in
15 m
5 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
6
Servings

Ingredients

  • 6 mini naan breads
  • 8 Ounces pizza sauce
  • 2 Cups shredded mozzarella
  • Any other toppings: Pepperoni ham, pineapple, bacon, cooked and chopped chicken, peppers, onions, olives, tomatoes etc
  • Cooking spray

Directions

Lightly spray both sides of each mini naan with cooking spray. Then place on a lightly greased foil lined baking sheet.

Spoon some pizza or any other sauce you like on the naan bread. Sprinkle with mozzarella cheese and any toppings. 

Preheat oven to 400°F with a rack in the center. Bake for 8-9 minutes or until cheese is melted and bubbly.

Remove from oven and serve.

