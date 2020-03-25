March 25, 2020 | 12:25pm
These 15-minute mini naan pizzas can be made using any jarred tomato sauce and any number of topping combinations. And you can find good-quality fresh or frozen naan at most major supermarkets that bake up beautifully as a doughy, crispy crust.
Ingredients
- 6 mini naan breads
- 8 Ounces pizza sauce
- 2 Cups shredded mozzarella
- Any other toppings: Pepperoni ham, pineapple, bacon, cooked and chopped chicken, peppers, onions, olives, tomatoes etc
- Cooking spray
Directions
Lightly spray both sides of each mini naan with cooking spray. Then place on a lightly greased foil lined baking sheet.
Spoon some pizza or any other sauce you like on the naan bread. Sprinkle with mozzarella cheese and any toppings.
Preheat oven to 400°F with a rack in the center. Bake for 8-9 minutes or until cheese is melted and bubbly.
Remove from oven and serve.