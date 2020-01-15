Grate all cheeses. Pre-heat your oven to 350°F. Cook your elbow pasta until al dente, drain, and set aside.

Cut a slit into the halved onion and place a bay leaf in the slit. Place the onion into a saucepan with 2 whole cloves of garlic. Start making the mornay sauce by adding the milk to the saucepan and simmer at medium-low heat.

In a separate large saucepan, melt 8 tbsp of butter and add ½ clove grated garlic. Cook for 30 seconds and then slowly add the flour, whisking to combine, and cook for 2 more minutes. Do not let it burn. Ladle in the warm milk (without the onion, bay leaf and garlic), whisking constantly, until combined and smooth.

Add the nutmeg, black pepper, and cayenne pepper. Add 5 ounces cheddar, 5 ounces Taleggio, 3 ounces fontina, and 3 ounces Gouda.

Pour the mornay sauce over the cooked pasta and toss to combine. Mix in the rest of the cheeses until it's at your desired consistency. Pour into a baking dish.

In a small sauté pan, melt 3 tablespoons butter and add the panko breadcrumbs, thyme and lemon zest. Cook on low heat until golden-brown. Evenly sprinkle onto the macaroni in the baking dish.

Bake in a 350°F oven for 20 minutes and serve immediately.