4.5
2 ratings

Sheet Pan Fish and Chips

January 7, 2021
Classic fish fry
Sheet Pan Fish and Chips
Courtesy of McCormick

You can enjoy an easy fish fry without the trouble of frying in a pan. With this recipe, you can use a baking sheet to cook both fish and chips.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
55 m
15 m
(prepare time)
40 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
351
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1/4 Cup buttermilk
  • 5 Teaspoons OLD BAY® Seasoning, divided
  • 1 Pound cod fillets, cut into 4x2-inch pieces
  • 2 large russet potatoes, cut into wedges (aboout 1 1/2 pounds)
  • 1 Tablespoon oil
  • 1/4 Cup flour
  • 1 egg
Directions

Preheat oven to 450ºF.

Mix buttermilk and 1 teaspoon of the OLD BAY in a large resealable plastic bag.

Add fish; seal bag.

Refrigerate for 20 minutes.

Toss potatoes and oil in a large bowl.

Sprinkle with another 2 teaspoons of OLD BAY; toss to coat evenly.

Spread potatoes in a single layer on a foil-lined 15x10x1-inch baking pan sprayed with no-stick cooking spray.

Bake 25 minutes, turning potatoes halfway through cooking.

Remove pan from oven. Push potatoes to outside edge of pan. Set aside.

Place flour in a shallow dish.

Beat egg, another 1 teaspoon of OLD BAY and 1 teaspoon water in a separate shallow dish.

Mix cornflake crumbs and remaining 1 teaspoon OLD BAY in another shallow dish.

Remove fish from buttermilk mixture, allowing excess to drip off into the bag.

Coat fish in flour, shaking off excess flour.

Dip in egg mixture, then press into cornflake mixture until evenly coated.

Discard any remaining flour, egg and cornflake mixtures.

Place fish on a wire rack in the center of the pan with the potatoes.

Bake 15 minutes or until fish is golden brown and flakes easily with a fork and potatoes are tender.

Serve fish with potatoes and tartar sauce, if desired.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving351
Total Fat6g10%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated1g6%
Cholesterol92mg31%
Protein29g58%
Carbs45g15%
Vitamin A44µg5%
Vitamin B121µg54%
Vitamin B61mg76.3%
Vitamin C13mg14%
Vitamin D1µg8%
Vitamin E2mg10%
Vitamin K24µg20%
Calcium161mg16%
Fiber3g11%
Folate (food)48µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)48µg12%
Iron3mg17%
Magnesium95mg23%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg28%
Phosphorus433mg62%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium1392mg30%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg23.8%
Sodium232mg10%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg23.6%
Water315gN/A
Zinc2mg15%
