Sheet Pan Fish and Chips

Preheat oven to 450ºF.

Mix buttermilk and 1 teaspoon of the OLD BAY in a large resealable plastic bag.

Add fish; seal bag.

Refrigerate for 20 minutes.

Toss potatoes and oil in a large bowl.

Sprinkle with another 2 teaspoons of OLD BAY; toss to coat evenly.

Spread potatoes in a single layer on a foil-lined 15x10x1-inch baking pan sprayed with no-stick cooking spray.

Bake 25 minutes, turning potatoes halfway through cooking.

Remove pan from oven. Push potatoes to outside edge of pan. Set aside.

Place flour in a shallow dish.

Beat egg, another 1 teaspoon of OLD BAY and 1 teaspoon water in a separate shallow dish.

Mix cornflake crumbs and remaining 1 teaspoon OLD BAY in another shallow dish.

Remove fish from buttermilk mixture, allowing excess to drip off into the bag.

Coat fish in flour, shaking off excess flour.

Dip in egg mixture, then press into cornflake mixture until evenly coated.

Discard any remaining flour, egg and cornflake mixtures.

Place fish on a wire rack in the center of the pan with the potatoes.

Bake 15 minutes or until fish is golden brown and flakes easily with a fork and potatoes are tender.

Serve fish with potatoes and tartar sauce, if desired.