

4
1 rating

Pork Carnitas Tacos

September 15, 2020 | 3:18pm
By
Tender, juicy tacos
Pork Carnitas Tacos
Jacqui Wedewer/The Daily Meal

This slow cooker recipe is the easiest meal you'll ever make for a crowd. If you have leftovers or are a meal-prepper, the pork freezes well and is easily reheated in the microwave or stovetop. Top with something tangy like a mango salsa or pickled red onions.

Ready in
8 h 10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
8 h
(cook time)
8
Servings
439
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 3 Pounds pork shoulder (bone-in or boneless), fat removed and cut into 1/2 pound chunks
  • 1 Tablespoon garlic powder
  • 1 Tablespoon cumin
  • 1 Tablespoon smoked paprika
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1/2 Tablespoon coriander
  • 1 Teaspoon cinnamon
  • 3 bay leaves
  • 1 Teaspoon red pepper flakes or chili powder
  • 1 Cup chicken broth
  • Tortillas, for serving

Directions

Spread the onions out on the bottom of the slow cooker. Place the pork shoulder on top.

Combine all the spices and sprinkle generously over the meat. Pour in the chicken broth. 

Cook on low for 6-7 hours.

When the meat is done, it should shred easily with two forks. Stir to combine the meat and onions. 

Serve on tortillas with your favorite taco toppings.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving439
Total Fat31g48%
Sugar1gN/A
Saturated11g54%
Cholesterol122mg41%
Protein31g62%
Carbs7g2%
Vitamin A27µg3%
Vitamin B121µg52%
Vitamin B60.7mg52.6%
Vitamin C3mg3%
Vitamin D3µg19%
Vitamin E0.6mg4.3%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium53mg5%
Fiber1g6%
Folate (food)15µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)15µg4%
Iron3mg16%
Magnesium43mg10%
Monounsaturated14gN/A
Niacin (B3)7mg45%
Phosphorus346mg49%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium638mg14%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg39.9%
Sodium519mg22%
Thiamin (B1)1mg100%
Water152gN/A
Zinc5mg44%
