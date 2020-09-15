Spread the onions out on the bottom of the slow cooker. Place the pork shoulder on top.

Combine all the spices and sprinkle generously over the meat. Pour in the chicken broth.

Cook on low for 6-7 hours.

When the meat is done, it should shred easily with two forks. Stir to combine the meat and onions.

Serve on tortillas with your favorite taco toppings.