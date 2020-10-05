Sourdough Whole Wheat Pancakes

Put milk and 2 tablespoons sugar into a microwave-safe bowl.

Microwave on high (100 percent power) until the milk is very hot, about 2 minutes.

Stir to dissolve the sugar.

Let cool to lukewarm (105 to 115 degrees).

Put ¼ cup warm water (105 to 115 degrees) into a large bowl.

Add a generous pinch of sugar and the yeast.

Stir to dissolve, then let stand until bubbly, 2 or 3 minutes.

Stir in cooled milk.

Slowly whisk in the flours until the mixture is smooth.

Cover the bowl with a towel and let stand in a warm place until doubled in bulk, about 30 minutes.

Without stirring, cover the bowl loosely with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.

The next day, remove the bowl from the refrigerator so it can warm up for about 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat oven to 200 degrees.

Place a baking sheet in the oven.

Stir the batter, then gently fold in the eggs, melted butter and salt.

Heat a large nonstick griddle or skillet over medium heat until a drop of water sprinkled on the surface evaporates on contact.

Swirl some butter and oil over the griddle.

Add 2 or 3 small ladlesful of the batter onto the surface, allowing plenty of space between pancakes.

Use the back of the ladle to spread the batter into a circle about 3 inches in diameter.

Cook until bubbles form on the surface and the underside is golden brown, about 2 minutes.

Flip the cakes and cook to brown the other side, about 1 minute.

Transfer pancakes to the baking sheet in the oven while you cook remaining batter.

Serve hot with the cranberry apricot compote, maple syrup or sugar.