Serve these sourdough whole wheat pancakes with your choice of cranberry apricot compote (recipe included) or maple syrup and confectioners’ sugar.
This recipe was originally published in the Chicago Tribune
Notes
Most of the work of these pancakes is completed the night before serving. The recipe doubles easily for a crowd.
Ingredients
For the sourdough whole wheat pancakes
- 1 3/4 Cup whole milk
- 2 Tablespoons plus a generous pinch sugar
- 1 packet active dry yeast
- 1 1/2 Cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 Cup whole wheat flour
- 2 eggs, lightly beaten
- 2 Tablespoons melted butter or sunflower or safflower oil
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- Soft butter and/or sunflower or safflower oil for cooking
- Cranberry-apricot-fig compote, see recipe below (or pure maple syrup or confectioners’ sugar)
For the cranberry-apricot-fig compote
- 1 1/2 Cup dried apricot halves, quartered (8 ounces)
- 1/2 Cup diced dried Mission figs (3 ounces)
- 1/4 Cup dried cranberries
- 1 Cup fresh-squeezed orange juice
- 2 Tablespoons honey
- 1 Tablespoon butter
- Grated zest of 1 small lemon
Directions
For the sourdough whole wheat pancakes
Put milk and 2 tablespoons sugar into a microwave-safe bowl.
Microwave on high (100 percent power) until the milk is very hot, about 2 minutes.
Stir to dissolve the sugar.
Let cool to lukewarm (105 to 115 degrees).
Put ¼ cup warm water (105 to 115 degrees) into a large bowl.
Add a generous pinch of sugar and the yeast.
Stir to dissolve, then let stand until bubbly, 2 or 3 minutes.
Stir in cooled milk.
Slowly whisk in the flours until the mixture is smooth.
Cover the bowl with a towel and let stand in a warm place until doubled in bulk, about 30 minutes.
Without stirring, cover the bowl loosely with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.
The next day, remove the bowl from the refrigerator so it can warm up for about 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, heat oven to 200 degrees.
Place a baking sheet in the oven.
Stir the batter, then gently fold in the eggs, melted butter and salt.
Heat a large nonstick griddle or skillet over medium heat until a drop of water sprinkled on the surface evaporates on contact.
Swirl some butter and oil over the griddle.
Add 2 or 3 small ladlesful of the batter onto the surface, allowing plenty of space between pancakes.
Use the back of the ladle to spread the batter into a circle about 3 inches in diameter.
Cook until bubbles form on the surface and the underside is golden brown, about 2 minutes.
Flip the cakes and cook to brown the other side, about 1 minute.
Transfer pancakes to the baking sheet in the oven while you cook remaining batter.
Serve hot with the cranberry apricot compote, maple syrup or sugar.
For the cranberry-apricot-fig compote
Put the fruit and orange juice into a medium glass or ceramic baking dish.
Microwave on high, stirring often, until very hot, 4 or 5 minutes. (Be careful: The bowl will be very hot.)
Stir in honey, butter and lemon zest.
Let cool about 1 hour. Juices will thicken.
Serve warm or at room temperature.