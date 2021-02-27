Chicken pot pie is the ultimate comfort food. This version combines juicy chicken breast with peas and carrots in a creamy sauce, nestled under golden puff pastry in individual ramekins. It's surprisingly quick to make, so you can have dinner on the table in no time flat.
This recipe is from The Marshall Field's Cookbook (Book Kitchen, 2006) and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1 sheet frozen puff pastry dough, thawed
- 3 Tablespoons chicken fat or butter
- 1/4 Cup flour
- 2 Cups chicken broth
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- Freshly ground pepper
- 3/4 Pounds cooked chicken breast, cut into strips
- 1/4 Cup small frozen peas, thawed
- 1/4 Cup diced cooked carrot
Directions
Step 1: Heat oven to 450 F.
Step 2: Cut circles from 1 sheet of thawed puff pastry dough to fit the tops of 4 (1 1/2-cup) individual baking dishes. Cut 2 slashes in each circle; set aside.
Step 3: In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, heat 3 tablespoons chicken fat (or butter); whisk in 1/4 cup flour. Cook, whisking, for 1 minute. Whisk in 2 cups chicken broth, whisking until smooth. Heat mixture to a boil; cook until thickened, about 2 minutes. Add 1/2 teaspoon salt and freshly ground pepper to taste.
Step 4: Stir in 3/4 pound cooked chicken breast strips, 1/4 cup thawed peas and 1/4 cup diced, cooked carrots.
Step 5: Divide the mixture among the 4 baking dishes. Top each with a pastry round, tucking the edges in. Bake until pastry is golden, about 25 minutes. Serve hot.