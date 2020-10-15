These veggie burgers come together in a jiffy. While they are best cooked in a pan, you could always give them a little precook then reheat on the grill if you’d like to bring them to a barbecue.
Recipe courtesy of Making Thyme for Health.
Notes
Wear plastic gloves when removing the skin from beets to avoid staining your hands. You can use red beets if you don’t mind having bright pink burgers!
These burger freeze well, too. Freeze the burgers on a sheet pan. When frozen, transfer to a freezer-safe resealable plastic bag. If cooking from frozen, add an extra 20 minutes to the baking time.
Ingredients
- 1/4 Cup uncooked quinoa, rinsed
- 1/2 Cup minced red bell pepper, about 1 small pepper
- 1/2 Cup minced red onion, about 1/2 small onion
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 15-ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 Teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 Teaspoon chili powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon fine sea salt
- 1 flax or chia egg, 1 tablespoon ground flax or chia + 3 tablespoons water
- 1/4 Cup oat flour, certified gluten-free for allergies
- 3 Tablespoons olive oil
- Little Northern Bakehouse Millet and Chia Buns, for serving
Directions
In a small saucepan, combine the rinsed quinoa with 3/4 cup water and bring to a boil.
Reduce to a simmer and cook for about 15 minutes. At this point most of the water should be absorbed.
Cover the pot with a lid and allow the quinoa to steam and absorb any remaining water.
Meanwhile, in a large skillet, warm 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat.
Add the minced onion, pepper and garlic then cook until onion is translucent, about 5 minutes.
Remove from heat and set aside to cool.
In a large bowl, add the black beans and mash with a fork.
Add the cooked quinoa and onion mixture, as well as the cumin, chili powder and salt. Stir to combine.
Add the flax egg and stir a few more times.
Sprinkle half of the oat flour into the bowl and stir to combine.
Add the remaining oat flour and continue to mix until evenly combined.
Using your hands, form the batter into 5 separate patties (about 1/4 cup of batter at a time).
Warm the remaining two tablespoons oil in the large skillet over medium heat.
Add the burger patties and cook for about 7 minutes on each side, until light golden brown.
Serve warm on toasted buns with desired toppings.