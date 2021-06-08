Notes

For food safety, use pasteurized eggs for this mayonnaise.

Alternatively, you can treat the eggs as follows: Heat a small saucepan containing several inches of water to simmer. Add 2 (room temperature) eggs in the shell to the water. Cook exactly 1 minute (set a timer). Remove eggs with a slotted spoon to a bowl of ice water to cool. Crack eggs and separate out the yolks for this recipe.

Flavor additions (Choose 1 or 2): 1 anchovy fillet packed in oil; 1 or 2 tablespoons drained capers; Grated rind of 1 lime; 2 tablespoons chopped fresh herbs (tarragon, chive, cilantro, dill).