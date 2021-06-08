Making mayonnaise from scratch is easier than you might think. You can adjust the flavor profile to your liking by using ingredients like anchovy paste, capers, lime zest, fresh herbs and more.
Notes
For food safety, use pasteurized eggs for this mayonnaise.
Alternatively, you can treat the eggs as follows: Heat a small saucepan containing several inches of water to simmer. Add 2 (room temperature) eggs in the shell to the water. Cook exactly 1 minute (set a timer). Remove eggs with a slotted spoon to a bowl of ice water to cool. Crack eggs and separate out the yolks for this recipe.
Flavor additions (Choose 1 or 2): 1 anchovy fillet packed in oil; 1 or 2 tablespoons drained capers; Grated rind of 1 lime; 2 tablespoons chopped fresh herbs (tarragon, chive, cilantro, dill).
Ingredients
- 2 large egg yolks from pasteurized eggs; see note
- Finely grated rind of 1 small lemon
- 2 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon dry mustard powder
- 1/4 Teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/3 Cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1/3 Cup safflower oil
Directions
Step 1: Put 2 egg yolks, grated lemon rind, 2 tablespoons lemon juice, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon dry mustard powder and 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder into a blender or small food processor. Process to mix well, scraping sides as needed.
Step 2: With the machine running, very slowly drizzle in 1/3 cup each extra virgin olive oil and safflower oil until mixture is smooth and light.
Step 3: Add any flavor additions (see notes). Pulse the machine with on/off turns to incorporate ingredients. Taste and adjust seasonings.
Step 4: Store in a covered jar in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.