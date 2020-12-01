December 1, 2020 | 5:22pm
Jacqui Wedewer/The Daily Meal
The best baked potatoes only take a few minutes of prep, an hour in the oven and tasty toppings like sour cream, cheese and bacon bits.
Ingredients
- 3 Russet potatoes, rinsed and scrubbed
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- Optional toppings: sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, scallions, bacon bits
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Pierce the potatoes several times on each side with a fork.
Pour olive oil into a bowl and roll potatoes in the oil.
Season all sides of the potato with salt.
Bake directly on the oven rack for 1 hour.
Servings3
Calories Per Serving273
Total Fat9g14%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated1g7%
Protein5g10%
Carbs44g15%
Vitamin B60.8mg65%
Vitamin C14mg16%
Vitamin E1mg9%
Vitamin K10µg8%
Calcium32mg3%
Fiber3g13%
Folate (food)34µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)34µg9%
Iron2mg12%
Magnesium56mg13%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg16%
Phosphorus135mg19%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium1022mg22%
Sodium591mg25%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg16.7%
Water192gN/A
Zinc0.7mg6.5%