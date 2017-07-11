Wendy’s Has Found a Cure for Your Queso Obsession

Wendy’s New Bacon Queso Burger, Chicken Sandwich and Fries are Inspired BY the Queso Obsessed, FOR the Queso Obsessed

Dublin, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Wendy’s® knows how passionate people have become about queso. In fact, this passion often turns into obsession. Good news for those folks, Wendy’s is also obsessed! To celebrate this obsession, Wendy’s created three new limited-time Queso products – the Bacon Queso Burger, Bacon Queso Chicken Sandwich and Bacon Queso Fries. Inspired by the queso obsessed, for the queso obsessed.

“Simply put, people are going to go crazy for our new queso products because they are just that good,” said Wendy’s Chief Concept & Marketing Officer, Kurt Kane. “Nobody does fresh beef, chicken sandwiches and topped fries like Wendy’s, so we’ve taken three things our customers already love and made them even better by adding queso.”

For a limited time, Wendy’s will offer two Bacon Queso sandwich options – either with a quarter pound of Wendy’s fresh, never-frozen beef or a Homestyle chicken breast – both sandwiched between a red jalapeno bun. Topped with fire roasted salsa, fresh red onions, thick-cut Applewood Smoked Bacon and all-natural shredded cheddar cheese, the main event is hands-down the poblano queso cheese sauce – the final touch that brings a flavor experience that only Wendy’s can deliver.

And because one can never truly cure that queso obsession, Wendy’s has also developed the perfect, cheesy side item – Bacon Queso Fries. A flavorful fusion of poblano Queso cheese sauce and cheddar cheese melted over Wendy’s natural-cut sea salt fries, the new Bacon Queso Fries are topped with thick-cut Applewood Smoked Bacon, creating a crave-worthy companion.

The Bacon Queso Burger and the Chicken Sandwich have a suggested retail price of $4.99 and $5.39, respectively. The Bacon Queso fries have a suggested price of $2.49.

Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Canada, and Alaska.

