Before The Pop-Tart, Kellogg's Invented This Marshmallow Treat
Many of us have fond memories of growing up and munching on Pop-Tarts, whether that was as a sugary breakfast or as a tasty after-school snack. These treats, which come in a number of different flavors, are small tartlets filled with jam and topped with a crusty frosting that you can make in a matter of minutes in the toaster.
Of course, Pop-Tarts haven't been around forever. This treat was first invented in 1964, making it another groovy product of the era of peace and love. If you think that's old, however, you may be surprised to know that they aren't Kellogg's oldest product. There's another sweet treat that's been around even longer — Rice Krispies Treats.
The tasty recipe for these treats dates back to the 1930s when the company developed the sweet, chewy recipe for the snack we know and love today. And the cereal it's made from dates back even further than that, making this treat one that's been around for quite some time.
How did this treat come about?
Rice Krispies have been around for a while. You see, Rice Krispies cereal was first released in supermarkets way back in 1928 after W.K. Kellogg tried out a bowl of crisped rice cereal and milk in the company's test kitchen. Although that was the beginning of the cereal itself, it wasn't quite the start of the treats.
Those didn't come around until roughly a decade later, when Mildred Day and Malitta Jensen, who both worked in the Kellogg's test kitchen, came up with the treat. Kellogg's already had a recipe that used Rice Krispies cereal, molasses, and corn syrup, however, Day felt that using marshmallows would be a tidier alternative. When she and her coworker tried the new recipe out, it was a hit. In fact, this makes Rice Krispies Treats a snack that originated during (and thanks in part to) WWII.
By the early 1940s, the Rice Krispies Treats recipe was being listed on cereal boxes so that people could try making the dessert at home on their own. Today, it's rated as one of the most popular snacks, taking the number one position in 18 states and making it into the top 5 list in 28 others, according to a study conducted by HubScore.
Rice Krispies still aren't the oldest Kellogg's product
Although Rice Krispies, and Rice Krispies Treats, are certainly older than Pop-Tarts, that's not to say that they're the oldest products the company produces. Kellogg's first product was Corn Flakes cereal, a recipe that was developed in 1898 and launched along with the company's opening in 1906. Not far behind was Bran Flakes, another one of the oldest cereals you can still find on supermarket shelves, which launched in 1915.
In terms of snacks, Cheez-Its are the snack that's been around the longest, as these were invented in 1921. However, it's important to note that Kellogg's wasn't the brand behind the creation of this savory cracker. Kellogg's only acquired Cheez-Its in 2001, so although it might be the snack that's been around the longest, it's not one the company actually came up with itself.
Today, Kellogg's encompasses a number of different products, ranging from cereals to sweets to savory snacks. Plus, it also produces Eggo waffles, which also have unique origins. So, whether it's Rice Krispies Treats or another snack, there are plenty of Kellogg's products out there, each with its own backstory that makes it unique.