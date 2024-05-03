Before The Pop-Tart, Kellogg's Invented This Marshmallow Treat

Many of us have fond memories of growing up and munching on Pop-Tarts, whether that was as a sugary breakfast or as a tasty after-school snack. These treats, which come in a number of different flavors, are small tartlets filled with jam and topped with a crusty frosting that you can make in a matter of minutes in the toaster.

Of course, Pop-Tarts haven't been around forever. This treat was first invented in 1964, making it another groovy product of the era of peace and love. If you think that's old, however, you may be surprised to know that they aren't Kellogg's oldest product. There's another sweet treat that's been around even longer — Rice Krispies Treats.

The tasty recipe for these treats dates back to the 1930s when the company developed the sweet, chewy recipe for the snack we know and love today. And the cereal it's made from dates back even further than that, making this treat one that's been around for quite some time.