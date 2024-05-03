The Big Mistake You're Making When Roasting Cabbage (According To An Expert)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cabbage is a versatile ingredient that can be served as part of a side dish or on its own as the main event. For instance, cabbage steaks are a great vegetarian alternative to beef thanks to the vegetable's heartiness. Cabbage can be roasted to develop a rich, caramelly flavor (one that's often accentuated by spices like garlic or cumin). Still, home chefs who are new to roasting cabbage will want to learn how to avoid certain mistakes. Remy Park, a vegan recipe developer and author of "Sesame, Soy, Spice" discussed a common misstep many people make when roasting this cruciferous vegetable.

As elucidated by Park, "Usually the biggest mistake people will make when roasting cabbage is undercooking it!" While the details can vary from recipe to recipe, roasting cabbage in the oven can involve temperatures as high as 450 degrees Fahrenheit. According to Park, high heat plays well with cabbage, as the vegetable "can handle a lot of heat." Elevated temperatures are key to achieving the perfect texture, which is just as important as flavor when preparing cabbage.